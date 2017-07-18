Media Temple and SoDA Form Partnership

"We are thrilled to be SoDA’s Exclusive Hosting Partner and have the opportunity to power its members’ digital strategy and bring their vision (and their clients’) to life,” said Lou Kikos, VP of Marketing at Media Temple.

Today, SoDA and Media Temple are proud to announce their partnership for 2017/18. SoDA, a member-based global network for digital business leaders, creative visionaries and technology innovators works hand-in-hand with partners to accelerate the growth and success of some of the world’s leading digital agencies, production studios and digital product and service design consultancies. Media Temple is an industry leader providing premium cloud and web hosting solutions and services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Media Temple is one of only a few elite organizational advisors to the SoDA community and will participate in a broad range of exclusive member programs and thought leadership initiatives including SoDA’s Global Member Meeting for agency founders and principals, The SoDA Academy for agency practice leaders, The SoDA Report trend publication and more.

“We are thrilled to be SoDA’s Exclusive Hosting Partner and have the opportunity to power its members’ digital strategy and bring their vision (and their clients’) to life,” said Lou Kikos, VP of Marketing at Media Temple. “We are very much looking forward to kicking off this exciting partnership and meeting the SoDA members at the Global Member Meeting on July 25-28.”

“SoDA fosters active, honest, and open peer-collaboration and we have a unique model for connecting our members to the ideas, people and resources they need to grow and thrive. Far beyond financial support, our partners play an indispensable role in the vibrancy of our community by adding deep industry expertise and knowledge capital to what is a dynamic, ongoing collaboration among our members.” Tom Beck, SoDA’s Executive Director continues “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Media Temple to the SoDA community and we look forward to partnering on a number of exciting initiatives in the months to come.”

2017 marks the 10-year anniversary of the founding of SoDA. What began as a small, informal meet-up of digital agency leaders has grown into an elite global network with a membership base that helps the world’s top brands imagine and create the future of digital experiences.

ABOUT MEDIA TEMPLE

From its inception in 1998, Media Temple has helped creative agencies, enterprises, web designers and developers focus on successfully running and growing their business while we take care of all their web and cloud hosting needs. From online creative communities to global advertising agencies, our 125,000+ clients rely on our end-to-end, scalable solutions as well as our dedicated 24/7 support and white glove account management to power over one million websites. Media Temple is proud to be the Exclusive Hosting Partner of SoDA. Find us anytime at http://www.mediatemple.net.

ABOUT SODA

SoDA serves as a network and voice for entrepreneurs and innovators around the globe who are creating the future of marketing and digital experiences. SoDA provides leadership, platforms, infrastructure, processes and products to enable collaboration between member companies. For more information about SoDA and its member companies, please visit http://www.sodaspeaks.com.