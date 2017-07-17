Salon Furniture RegalHairColor.com Features The Finest Salon Furniture Available Today!

Regalhaircolor.com, is proud to announce it has just inked a deal to start importing Ceriotti SRL luxury salon furniture and hair tools directly from Milan Italy to the United States.

All salon products are already available for purchase on their new e-commerce website developed by Patrick Zarrelli and Dependable Website Management. The amazing new website provides the easy purchase of upscale salon furniture, as well as modern operating tools for salons and distribution outlets. All available for easy purchase online.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ceriotti SRL to showcase their amazing products, salon furniture, and hair tools in the US”, says owner and President of Regal USA Haircolor, Gary Dippold. “Their passion and dedication to making quality salon furniture is already well known. It’s an honor to be able to work alongside their team.”

Regal USA Haircolor has been in the beauty industry since 1999 as a distributor of high quality salon furniture and salon products. The Cerroti salon furniture importing relationship is the pinnacle of their long career in the industry. RegalHairColor.com is now set to ship amazing modern Italian salon furniture to all the best salons anywhere in the country.

The company revealed in a recent interview that focusing on providing salon furniture and hair tools via e-commerce is the future of the salon supply industry. While the amazing salon furniture they are importing from Milan represents the salon interior design and functionality of the future. Together with the combined power of RegalHaircolor.com and the Cerroti SLR furniture line. Regal Haircolor is set to be the first name in deliverable salon equipment.

To feature the best salon furniture and functionality imported straight form Milan in your salon, then please contact Gary or AJ Dippold at 800-734-2593 or email them at info@regalhaircolor.com. To shop right now for salon furniture imported from Milan simply visit our brand new website at http://www.regalhaircolor.com.