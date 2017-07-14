Representatives with Crescent Harbor Lighting (http://www.crescentharbor.com) announced today that its online store now features Vermont Modern, a completely new, innovative brand from the designers at Hubbardton Forge.

“The addition of Vermont Modern to our online store adds a creative flare and uniqueness that we are sure customers will simply fall in love with,” said Tim Fossett, president and spokesperson for Crescent Harbor Lighting, which is the online arm of The Lighthouse, a family-owned lighting company founded in 1972.

For more than 40 years, Hubbardton Forge artisans have been handcrafting every product, made-to-order and one-at-a-time, in Castleton, Vermont. Vermont Modern Builds on that tradition with new contemporary designs aimed at the younger consumer.

Fossett described Hubbardton Forge’s brand, Vermont Modern, which is now part of Crescent Harbor Lighting’s online store, as an edgy, contemporary line with stylish, inspired designs with six bold colors that come in sleek shapes with a young, urban feel.

One of the new products is the Vermont Modern Cumulus Pendant. The Cumulus Pendant features 18 cut and folded plates of steel that filter and redirect the central light. Each leaf-like plate is articulated and can flutter at a touch.

Another interesting new product is the Vermont Modern Black Corded Hook, Vine and Sinker Pendant, a product that offers unique hook design that’s available in black, red or white cord. This is a highly unique design that is sure to inspire you.

The third newly added product is the Vermont Modern Ringo LED Swing Arm Sconce.

“The Ringo Swing has a handy trick up its sleeve,” Fossett explained, before adding, “The fixture can swing out, but a second point of articulation allows the LED light guide to tilt from horizontal to nearly vertical and everywhere in-between.” This design blends form and functionality effortlessly, giving a great light while offering a look that is sure to captivate.

Finally, the Vermont Modern LED Filament Table Lamp, is crafted from a steel rod twisted and bent to shape, with an LED Filament bulb that blends one of today’s hottest looks in the lighting industry with a high level of energy efficiency.

“Different finish colors can be selected for the base and accent to personalize your piece,” Fossett said. “One can select a finish for the base and a finish for the wire wrap accent to make the piece truly unique.”

For more information, please visit crescentharbor.com/hufo

