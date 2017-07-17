TU-Automotive Detroit 2018 Conference and Exhibition Dates Announced

We are proud to provide the platform and meeting place for the industry to come together and decide the business strategy to propel these technologies forward

In its 18th year, this is the world’s largest event dedicated to connected and autonomous cars. The event saw record-breaking attendance in 2017 as over 3,250 industry representatives registered to attend.

The line-up and agenda will be released in early February 2018. Reserve the brochure to stay updated: http://pages.tu-auto.com/tu-detroit-brochure

TU-Automotive Detroit director, Annie Reddaway, stated: “The pace set by the automotive technology community continues to increase and there are some very exciting announcements and products coming out.” She continued, “We are proud to provide the platform and meeting place for the industry to come together and decide the business strategy to propel these technologies forward.”

TU-Automotive Detroit at the Center of Automotive Technology

With connectivity, mobility, electrification and autonomy coming together, TU-Automotive will provide in-depth sessions across tracks including connected services, smart cities, user experience, autonomous vehicles and new business models.

The exhibition offers over 150 booths, live demos, autonomous car rides and startup & elevator pitches.

For more information on the sessions and speakers and what to expect in 2018 see the website at: http://www.tu-auto.com/detroit

About TU-Automotive

TU-Automotive is a world leader in providing events and business intelligence to the automotive technology community, covering the connected car, connected mobility, autonomous vehicles and legal & insurance. You can sign up to receive free weekly updates, including exclusive industry analysis, interviews and insights at: http://analysis.tu-auto.com/

