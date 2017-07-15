Our impact investing event within the healthcare space will provide family office investors with a more updated, in-depth perspective on how to combine traditional ROI investing with impact investing.

Gonzalez Family Office (GFO) and Boundless Impact Investing are coming together this Tuesday, July 18th, to co-host a cocktail reception and program on impact investing strategies in healthcare at The Marmara Park Avenue Hotel from 6 to 8 p.m. “Impact Investing in the Healthcare Space” will feature tax reform expert and CEO of GFO, Julio Gonzalez, who will discuss tax strategies that can enable family offices to invest in today’s dynamic direct investing environment in healthcare while mitigating risk through due diligence best practices and tax investing mitigation strategies. Founder and CEO of Boundless Impact Investing, Michele Demers, will be moderating the event, and Founder and CEO of Rejuvenan Global Health, Fred Nazem, will be featured as well.

The team at GFO knows that family offices are learning about impact investing right now because it is an investment to make more money and ROI, but is also a chance to do good by putting money into researching potential drugs and cures for diseases.

“Our impact investing event within the healthcare space will provide family office investors with a more updated, in-depth perspective on how to combine traditional ROI investing with impact investing,” said Carlos Castan, Managing Partner of GFO.

GFO’s purpose of co-hosting this event is to educate and create awareness around impact investing within the healthcare space and efficient ways to derisk these investment allocations.

About Gonzalez Family Offices

“We use GFO to allocate to venture capital and private equity and to run our charitable projects,” said Julio.

GFO collaborates with one of Julio’s other companies, Engineered Venture Services (EVS). EVS is a “Next Generation” venture investment due diligence professional services firm. The company marries the science of engineering with the principles of venture investment that result in high quality, risk minimized, and market aligned venture investment outcomes. The EVS “Next Generation Engineered” approach to venture due diligence provides a new innovative, consistent, and process based methodology, that optimizes the venture evaluation process for investors seeking venture opportunities and ventures seeking access to funding. For more information, please visit http://www.GonzalezFamilyOffice.com.