Company Growth Fuels Promotion of Chief Strategy Officer for BNG Team

BNG Team, a business solutions company that provides credit card processing and professional payments solutions, has promoted one of their team members to Chief Strategy Officer.

Because of company growth, as well as demands on the business, Ryan Theis has accepted the new role of Chief Strategy Officer, spanning over all the four BNG divisions. Prior to his new role, Ryan founded and grew BNG Design, one of the four divisions of BNG Team. In his role at BNG Design, Ryan was involved in research and development as well as business development. Ryan has been a part of BNG Team from the beginning and has been instrumental in building the company over the past decade.

“As every business leader knows, you need to be efficient in your business operations to successfully grow and serve your customers. The focus on enhancing our efficiency is why we’re excited to have Ryan move into the role of Chief Strategy Officer. We’ve found that scalability and efficiency are important because being able to scale, while delivering our solutions to our customers and partners, impacts the success of their business, and ours. Ryan’s role will help us with these endeavors,” said BNG Team CEO, Brady Nash.

“Ryan has done a fantastic job in leading our BNG Design division for the past five years. Ryan has evolved into a leader and we’ve learned that Ryan is best suited to help our team grow because of his internal knowledge of our company, his skill set, and his attitude,” said CEO, Brady Nash.

In his new role, Ryan will be focusing on the following:



Overseeing the execution of the company's medium and long term growth strategies

Driving decision making that creates improvements across all BNG divisions

Integrating all process strategies across multiple BNG divisions

Driving business process improvements through internal implementation and team development

“We feel great about Ryan as our new Chief Strategy Officer. As we grow, it’s important to make sure we have the proper team members in the correct roles, in order to support our business strategies. That begins with new positions like Ryan’s,” said Nash.

