Aguirre Specialty Care in Englewood, CO is proud to announce that Dr. Oscar A. Aguirre was honored at THE Aesthetic Show in July as a finalist in two award categories—Best Botched Patient Revision and Best Feminine Rejuvenation Enhancement. THE Aesthetic Show is an annual education conference that draws top physicians and practitioners within the aesthetic industry, and THE Aesthetic Awards™ is a ceremony showcasing the best outcomes for a variety of aesthetic procedures.

Dr. Aguirre also received the distinction of being a presenter at THE Aesthetic Show, moderating a pre-show symposium on vaginal rejuvenation and delivering two lectures—“Patient Selection for Vaginal Rejuvenation: The Key to Success,” and “The Aging Vulva: An Update on Surgical and Non-Surgical Options.” During the conference, Dr. Aguirre was featured on AestheticTV, where he was interviewed regarding the leading treatments in urogynecological health and aesthetics.

Aguirre Specialty Care is one of the top providers in the world for a number of urogynecological, cosmetic urogynecological, and skin care solutions. Dr. Aguirre performs more procedures than anyone else in the country with FemiLift™, a non-surgical laser treatment that resurfaces the full circumference of the vagina, and Geneveve™, a non-surgical technology that tightens the vaginal entrance.

To learn more or schedule a consultation at Aguirre Specialty Care, visit http://www.ascdenver.com or call 303-322-0500.

About Oscar A. Aguirre, MD

Dr. Aguirre is a fellowship-trained urogynecologist who has dedicated his entire surgical career to the evaluation and management of vaginal relaxation and bladder/bowel disorders. Dr. Aguirre was one of the first board certified urogynecologists in the United States, recognized by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology and its sub-specialty of Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery (FPMRS). He is a skilled pelvic surgeon who has been providing urogynecologic care for more than 20 years, and is an expert in addressing both women's functional and aesthetic concerns.

FPMRS, also known as urogynecology, is the newest specialty recognized by the American Board of Medical Examiners. Dr. Aguirre’s expertise and exemplary care have been consistently recognized by his colleagues. He has been nominated by his peers as a Top Doc in FPMRS since 2012. Since early in his career, Dr. Aguirre has performed cosmetic gynecological procedures at the request of his urogynecologic patients. In 2006, he formally pursued his interest in the field of Female Genital Cosmetic Surgery (FGCS) under the supervision of world-renowned gynecologist, Dr. David Matlock of Beverly Hills. Dr. Matlock is the pioneer and developer of Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation® (LVR®) and Laser Reduction Labiaplasty. With this additional training, Dr. Aguirre became the third urogynecologist in the country to perform these aesthetic vaginal procedures and implement them at the time of urogynecological procedures to restore anatomical pelvic floor defects.

Women who have concerns with the appearance of their vulvar or vaginal function should seek out the care of an experienced urogynecologic specialist, best suited to identify and treat the underlying problem. Dr. Aguirre has two extra years of training in vaginal and pelvic floor surgery compared to most other gynecologists who perform vaginal rejuvenation. Likewise, most plastic surgeons have had little, if any, vaginal surgery training. As an associate of the Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation Institute of America, Dr. Aguirre is trained to perform these procedures and also boasts a broad background in pelvic reconstructive surgery.

About Aguirre Specialty Care

Aguirre Specialty Care is a center of excellence for women, providing everything from urogynecologic procedures to aesthetic body contouring. ASC is located at 9800 Pyramid Court, Suite 300 in Englewood, CO. For more information, contact Aguirre Specialty Care at 303-322-0500 or visit ascdenver.com. Aguirre Specialty Care is known as THE center for female pelvic medicine and cosmetic surgery. Located just outside Denver, Colorado (in Englewood, Colorado), ASC specializes in urogynecology, cosmetic gynecology, body contouring, and dermal aesthetics.