Addiction Recovery Advocates Recognized for Outstanding Achievement

The 2017 Voice of Recovery Award will be presented to Jason Wahler, host, actor and TV​ personality who appeared on Laguna Beach, The Hills, Celebrity Rap Superstar, and Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, after battling through a public struggle with addiction. In recovery since July 2010, Jason has dedicated his life to raising awareness towards addiction and hopes to one day change the public’s negative perception of this deadly disease.

The 2017 William L. White Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to​ Dr. Mary Jeanne Kreek, of Washington, DC, Professor and Head of the Laboratory of the Biology of Addictive Diseases at The Rockefeller University, for her over 50 years of dedication to researching addictive diseases and methadone treatment.

The 2017 Vernon Johnson Awards will be presented to three individuals for their​ achievements in promoting awareness of the reality of recovery from addiction to the public, policymakers, media and others within their own communities.

Individual Recovery Advocate- Michael Askew, of Norwalk, Connecticut, has served as the​ Manager for the Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery Bridgeport Recovery Community Center since January 2000. He is a leading advocate for people in recovery and travels the country speaking with communities about the power of long-term recovery.

Family Recovery Advocate- Susan Barge of Lawrenceville, Georgia, has been a leading​ parent/family advocate in the metro Atlanta area where she has been a leader in multiple support and recovery ministries and support groups. Mrs. Barge is a founder, along with her husband, of Navigate Recovery, a Recovery Community Organization.

Young Adult Recovery Advocate- Tim Rabolt, of Palo Alto, California, has been a leading​ advocacy voice for youth and young adults since 2012. Currently, Mr. Rabolt is the Project Coordinator at the Altarum Institute for collegiate recovery efforts. He founded George Washington University’s GW Students for Recovery.

The 2017 Joel Hernandez Award will be presented to the Alano Club of Portland in Portland,​ Oregon, for its success in carrying out a mission of mobilizing resources within and outside the recovery community to increase long-term recovery through unique individualized recovery toolkits.

The 2017 Lisa Mojer Torres Award will be presented to Mark Parrino of Montclair, New​ Jersey, President of the American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence, for his tireless efforts to eliminate discrimination towards persons with addiction and criminal justice histories.

ABOUT FACES & VOICES OF RECOVERY Faces & Voices of Recovery, located in Washington, D.C., is organizing the over 23 million Americans in recovery from addiction to alcohol and other drugs, their families, friends and allies in a campaign to end discrimination; broaden social understanding; and achieve a just response to addiction as a public health crisis. For more information, visit http://facesandvoicesofrecovery.org.