Paradise Valley resident, Marika Hamilton Meeks recently published her first book, The IncrediBullStella Coloring Book & Story. The book shares the story about the role her rescued Pitbull played in the recovery from Stage 3 breast cancer. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to the Arizona Humane Society.

Hamilton Meeks adopted Stella, a rescue Pitbull after undergoing cancer treatment for several years. She felt compelled to adopt a dog and had no idea how this decision would change her life and help her overcome the fear, anxiety and worry from her diagnosis that had become a full-time preoccupation.

“Cancer was running my life. Adopting Stella changed my life in so many ways.” said Hamilton Meeks. “Stella’s compassion and love helped subdue the stress, anxiety and worry that had overwhelmed me day in and day out. She jump-started my life again, gave me purpose, comfort and lots of cuddles and laughs. Our family quickly fell in love with this dog that had been abandoned.”

As a stray, Stella was abandoned in a vacant field in Fort Wayne, Indiana before being rescued by the Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition. Stella was adopted by Marika and her family on February 13, 2016 and has made Arizona her home.

The IncrediBullStella Coloring Book & Story, tells the tale of both Stella and Marika, giving hope and encouragement to others that have suffered through a traumatic experience. This coloring book is a great stress reliever and the playful images capture the joy that Stella brings on a daily basis. The book is available through the IncrediBullStella website, http://www.incredibullstella.com and also on Amazon.com.

Today, Stella is a social media star and rescue advocate to her followers all over the world, sharing daily adventures she and Marika encounter. The pair work hard to promote adoption, fostering and training. As a certified Canine Good Citizen and in-training therapy dog, Stella shares her calming love to as many as possible.

About Stella the Pitbull

