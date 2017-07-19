"The opportunity for us to oversee Valley Alliance adds a program with that same focus and passion that BayMark is known for, and does so in an area ravaged by the opioid epidemic.”

BayMark Health Services announced today the acquisition of Valley Alliance Treatment Services, its first opioid treatment center in West Virginia. Valley Alliance has been providing high quality, patient-focused medication-assisted treatment services since 2007. BayMark will continue that same level of quality and patient care under its MedMark Treatment Centers brand.

BayMark Health Services is the parent company of MedMark Treatment Centers medication-assisted treatment programs. To maintain the consistent quality of care that patients have come to expect and provide continuity, a member of the Valley Alliance team will assume the role of Treatment Center Director.

“We are delighted to have worked with BayMark on this transaction,” said Steve Shaner, Founder and Owner of Valley Alliance Treatment Services. “We believe they will bring their strong tradition of excellence in opioid addiction treatment to the families and residents of the Morgantown area.”

David K. White, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of BayMark Health Services, remarked, “BayMark’s mission is to provide comprehensive medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and improve the lives of the patients we serve. The opportunity for us to oversee Valley Alliance adds a program with that same focus and passion that BayMark is known for, and does so in an area ravaged by the opioid epidemic.”

About BayMark Health Services:

BayMark Health Services, headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, provides medication-assisted treatment for opiate addiction and dependency to thousands of patients nationwide. Our outpatient programs deliver medically supervised treatment, in varied settings and through a variety of modalities, to meet the diverse needs of our patients who struggle with the use of prescription pain medication or other opiates. The BayMark continuum of patient-focused services includes highly structured opioid treatment programs utilizing methadone or buprenorphine and less structured office-based buprenorphine programs, both of which involve counseling as part of an individualized treatment plan. Additional treatment programs consist of ambulatory detoxification services with naltrexone therapy and personalized after care support.