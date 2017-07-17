PR News' Digital Awards celebrates the year's most outstanding digital communicators and their campaigns in a variety of media such as video, website design, mobile apps and more. The winners of this award represent innovative and bold organizations and professionals making an impact on digital communications. The final deadline to enter is this Friday, July 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Finalists will be notified in September and winners will be announced at an awards gala on November 8 at the Yale Club in New York City.

For more information on the Digital Awards, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com/Digital-PR-2017

The Digital Awards are open to all individuals and teams worldwide at for-profit and non-profit organizations including agencies, corporations, PR firms, IR agencies, advertising firms, associations, government organizations and sole practitioners. Vendors are also eligible to compete on behalf of clients.

Winners and honorable mentions will be awarded in the following categories:

Annual Report

Blog

Cause Marketing/CSR - Popular Category!

Contest/Game

Crisis Management

Digital Communicator of the Year

Digital Marketing Campaign ($100K and Under)

Digital Marketing Campaign ($100K-$200K)

Digital Marketing Campaign ($200K - $500K)

Digital Marketing Campaign ($500K+)

Digital PR Campaign - Popular Category!

Digital Team of the Year

Email Newsletter

Employee Communications Online

Facebook Communications

Influencer Communications

Instagram Communications

Intranet

Listening Campaign

Location-Based Digital

Media Relations Campaign

Microsite/Custom Site - Popular Category!

Mobile App

Most Engaged Brand

New Digital Service/Product

New Site

Online Community

Online Newsroom

Public Affairs Campaign

Redesign/Relaunch of Site

Snapchat Communications

Twitter Communications - Popular Category!

Video

Viral Campaign

WOW! Campaign

For more information on the categories, eligibility rules and entry fees, click here.

The late deadline is July 21, 2017. For questions regarding the Digital Awards, contact Mary-Lou French at mfrench(at)accessintel(dot)com. For sponsorship and exhibit information, contact Richard Hauptner at rhauptner(at)accessintel(dot)com.

The PR News Group is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. For more information, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com