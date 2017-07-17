Set up new Dell EMC PowerEdge servers in less time by using OpenManage Mobile & Quick Sync 2 Using OpenManage Mobile can reduce time spent waiting by your busy ITDMs and allow them to apply their valuable skills to other datacenter initiatives and projects for your company.

Effectively managing servers in a datacenter is an essential part of an IT datacenter administrator’s work, including keeping up with repetitive maintenance tasks that directly impact company operations. Principled Technologies (PT) measured the time and efficiency of two approaches to managing a new Intel processor-powered 14th generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 server: 1) using Quick Sync 2 technology and the OpenManage Mobile app and 2) using a standard crash cart or an LCD panel. PT performed basic server setup, hardware inventory access, and server log display management tasks.

PT found that when they used the OpenManage Mobile App, setting up the PowerEdge server took up to 145 fewer steps, viewing server inventory took up to 77% less time, and viewing server logs took up to 28% less time.

According to the report, “Using OpenManage Mobile can reduce time spent waiting by your busy [IT datacenter administrators] and allow them to apply their valuable skills to other datacenter initiatives and projects for your company.”

To learn more about how OpenManage Mobile, Quick Sync 2, and Intel Xeon Scalable processor-powered Dell EMC PowerEdge servers can help companies increase datacenter efficiency, read the report at facts.pt/YaZXCm or see the infographic at facts.pt/uefZhw.

