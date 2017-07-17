Mr. Carrillo has proven his expertise with respect to managed review recruitment, departmental orchestration, operational excellence, and workflow optimization.

Haystack Information Discovery (“HAYSTACKID”) today announced the onboarding of Philip Carrillo as its Director of Review Services. Due to a clear market demand for a more intelligent, cost-predictable, and consultative managed review service offering, HAYSTACKID has brought on one of the more respected and innovative minds in this space to head up its division.

Mr. Carrillo has proven his expertise with respect to managed review recruitment, departmental orchestration, operational excellence, and workflow optimization. He has also authored recruiter and review management manuals and protocols that include training methodologies for streamlining and maintaining continuity of business. These manuals and protocols have been accepted and implemented by stakeholders globally in North America, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

“I have a long-standing sense of respect and admiration for Philip thanks to his exceptional professional history and genuine nature,” said Kevin D. Glass, HAYSTACKID’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “HAYSTACKID is very lucky to have him aboard, and I know that he will make an immensely positive impact both within our managed review unit and across the business starting on Day One. Welcome to the team, Philip!”

Mr. Carrillo will put his vast business, HR, and technology knowledge to good use in this highly competitive space as he works to deliver an innovative managed review product. His goal is to attract and engage the best attorney reviewers in the business, all the while ensuring that clients are treated in a consultative, collaborative fashion for stronger cost predictability and higher project success rates.

“All of us here at HAYSTACKID are truly excited to have Philip on the team, and we know we will learn a lot from him in the coming months,” HAYSTACKID Executive Vice President Eric Singer explained. “We have known for a while now that market demands are simply not being properly met by other vendors, and wanted to offer an optimal solution. I know that Philip is the right professional to help us achieve this objective.”

As Director of Review Services, Mr. Carrillo will be involved in the creation and adjustment of policies, practices, and workflows across the managed review unit, as well as coordination with other business units to provide clientele with a premier end-to-end litigation support experience.

HAYSTACKID intends to disrupt the market as it stands today, and Mr. Carrillo will leverage the foundational concepts required to do so – the company’s cutting-edge technology, business and finance acumen, and an advanced approach to talent management never before seen in the space. HAYSTACKID expects Mr. Carrillo to help create the best and most unique managed review service on the market.

The HAYSTACKID warmly welcomes Mr. Carrillo to the team.

About HAYSTACKID

HAYSTACKID is a global end-to-end eDiscovery and digital forensics services provider with offices throughout North America and Europe. The firm offers corporate counsel and law firm clientele best-in-breed solutions for data security, management, discovery, and governance needs.

Continuous innovation, exceptional client care, technology neutrality, and unmatched responsiveness have made HAYSTACKID a disruptive force in the marketplace. HAYSTACKID provides corporate counsel and law firms with cost predictability options that ensure accurate forecasting of discovery expenses, including those related to the collection, processing, analysis, and management of electronically stored information.

HAYSTACKID is headquartered in Boston with offices in Beaverton, Oregon; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Los Angeles; New York; San Diego; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Toronto, Canada; Paris, France; and Frankfurt & Berlin, Germany.

Press Contact

pr(at)haystackid(dot)com

877.9.HAYSTACK (877.924.9782)

http://www.haystackid.com