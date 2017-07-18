Jesse C. DeLee, MD

Jesse C. Delee, MD will be inducted into the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s(AOSSM) Hall of Fame on Friday, July 21st, during the Society’s Annual Meeting in Toronto, Canada. AOSSM Hall of Famers are individuals who have made a substantial contribution to the sports medicine field.

Dr. DeLee is a 1970 graduate of the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. In his junior year, he was awarded American Orthopaedic Association (AOA) membership. He completed an orthopaedic surgery residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UTHSCSA) in 1975. He then completed a fellowship in joint reconstructive surgery with Sir John Charnley in Wrightington, England.

He joined the faculty at UTHSCSA in 1978, serving as a full-time faculty member until 1983 and still maintains a clinical professorship in orthopedic surgery. He furthered his education in sports medicine, by spending time with Doctors John Feagin, Jerry Julian, J. Pat Evans and Charles Craven, MS, a rehabilitation specialist at The University of Texas in Austin. In 1988, Dr. DeLee founded the ACGME-accredited orthopaedic sports medicine fellowship at UTHSCSA; more than 40 orthopedic surgeons having completed the fellowship.

Dr. DeLee also founded the Nix Hospital Sports Medicine Clinic in 1983. The clinic provides comprehensive sports medicine care for approximately 1,000 inner-city athletes annually in San Antonio and South Texas. The clinic is also a venue for introducing high school students to orthopedics and sports medicine as a career. In conjunction with his associate, Dr. John Evans, he also established the DeLee-Evans Foundation for Sports Medicine. This foundation has awarded 85 college scholarships to high school students seeking degrees in athletic training.

Dr. Delee has been awarded many honors, including the Alamo Area Athletic Trainers’ Hall of Fame (2015) and induction into the American Orthopedic Association. He also served on theAmerican-British-Canadian Traveling Fellowship (1983). He has authored more than 50 peer reviewed articles and has contributed 17 textbook chapters. In addition, Dr. DeLee has also participated in the following memberships and activities:



Reviewer, The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, The American Journal of Sports Medicine, Arthroscopy

Co-editor, Operative Techniques in Sports Medicine (1992-2012)

Member, Board of Trustees of The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery (1999-2006)

Member/Committee Member, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the American Orthopedic Association, AOSSM, The Knee Society, American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society, Herodicus Society

Founding member, Arthroscopy Association of North America

Chair, UTHSCSA Annual Symposium on Sports Medicine

Chair, University Interscholastic League (UIL) Medical Advisory Committee, responsible for oversight of all medical aspects of high school athletics in Texas

Dr. DeLee served on the first AOSSM Examination Committee which wrote the initial Fellows Examination in 1994. This project was the first educational examination provided by AOSSM for its members. He continues to serve as the Co-Chairman of the AOSSM Examinations Committee.

Dr. DeLee maintains an active practice of orthopedic sports medicine in San Antonio serving as a team physician for multiple area high schools and colleges. He has three daughters and eight grandchildren.

