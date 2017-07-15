GoSite Awarded 16th Fastest Growing Private Company in San Diego

GoSite, a software company that builds modern online products for businesses and professionals through a cloud based product suite was awarded the 16th place out of 100 on the San Diego Business Journal’s 2017 fastest growing private companies list. This marks the first year that GoSite has received this recognition. The award recognizes private companies who have achieved the highest revenue growth of their peers year over year for three years. GoSite has achieved significant revenue growth since 2014 and is climbing quickly as one of the fastest growing companies in both the local area and the nation.

GoSite’s growth and achievements are very closely tied to the demand and agility of its proprietary cloud based product suite. The product suite includes a drag & drop website builder, review management tool, customer contact organizer, email marketing system, analytics, and critical data web-sync technology. Customers range from single users to large scale operators managing hundreds of business locations seeking to streamline website development and digital operations.

In addition to the SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solution GoSite provides on a national level, a large part of its success is tied directly to the relationships with employees, customers, and partners. Alex Goode, CEO, has noted that he attributes GoSite’s success to the phenomenal team of employees who work hard each and every day to ensure customers' success.

For a complete list of the Fastest Growing Companies in San Diego, visit San Diego Business Journal’s website.

Gosite is a software company that builds modern online products for local businesses and the digital professionals that service them, which helps businesses and entrepreneurs grow and thrive in the modern world. We build cloud technology that helps businesses stay connected with new and repeat customers, and back it up with our heroic support team. We're on a mission to help millions of businesses succeed online.

http://www.gosite.com