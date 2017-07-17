GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Surpasses 1,000 Certified Coders Milestone

“GeBBS has the largest pool of certified coders of any company,” said Nitin Thakor, GeBBS’ President and CEO.

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, a leading technology-enabled provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, announced recently it had passed the milestone of over 1,000 certified coders currently employed by GeBBS. GeBBS has the industry’s largest and most experienced certified coding staff; over 1000 of its 1800 medical coders are certified by the AAPC or AHIMA.

GeBBS is committed to its experienced and loyal coding staff and provides for their certifications with no expenses being borne by the employees. In addition, GeBBS’ strict enforcement of coding compliance guidelines, ongoing reviews, and a commitment to continuing education promotes coding accuracy, data integrity, and proper claims submission.

“GeBBS has the largest pool of certified coders of any company,” said Nitin Thakor, GeBBS’ President and CEO. “GeBBS has made a significant investment in getting our coders certified. We are committed to their ongoing education and career growth.”

“Medical coding is the lifeblood of a healthcare provider’s revenue cycle. Accurate and efficient coding is crucial in meeting financial and compliance goals, and that is exactly what we help our clients achieve,” explained Milind Godbole, Managing Director of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions.

GeBBS provides a comprehensive range of HIM solutions, serving hundreds of hospitals and healthcare organizations nationwide. The company’s diverse portfolio includes medical coding, coding validation audits, and clinical documentation improvement services, as well as front and back-end revenue cycle solutions and technology to improve clients’ complete revenue cycle operations.

About GeBBS

