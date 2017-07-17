YOGA BY POONEH Offers Sunset Yoga for The Wounded Warrior Project

YOGA BY POONEH Is Offering A Charity Sunset Yoga Class Starting July 23rd through Labor Day to Raise Money For The Wounded Warrior Project @ Atlantic Terrace Hotel In Montauk.

$10 Minimum Suggested Donation for the Charity event. All proceeds will be sent to The Wounded Warrior Project.

Classes beging On Sundays @ 7pm by the Pool Overlooking The Stunning Montauk Beach! We are also offering 8 am classes on Mondays & Thursdays at the same location.

Yoga By Pooneh is dedicated to giving back to the communities of which we are part of , in pursuit of our mission we offer free lessons to Wounded Warriors, Veterans, & Active Duty Members. Pooneh explains, being a war victim at a young age and having suffered from PTSD our primary focus is on supporting the health and wellness of these hero’s.

See You On The Mat!

Contact us for further details

Tel: 212 229-9246 | Email: yogabypooneh(at)yahoo.com | Instagram: @yogabypooneh | http://www.jogoliving.com