Cyan, Inc., the legendary indie studio that created beloved and best-selling games, Myst and Riven, today announced that their award-winning sci-fi adventure puzzler, Obduction, will be coming to PlayStation® on Tuesday, August 29 for $29.99 in a package that includes both the PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®VR games.

"It's been almost two decades since we created a product for console, and we couldn't be happier about our return to PlayStation. We’ve been working really hard to craft a special Obduction experience for both PS4 and PSVR, and we’re so excited to get Obduction to our PlayStation fans.“ said Rand Miller, CEO of Cyan, Inc.

Pre-orders are available right now on the PlayStation®Store and include exclusive themes and avatars which fans can use to change up the look of their PS4™ background and forum posts. Fans can learn more about the special Obduction offer on the PlayStation® Blog.

About Cyan

Cyan is a legendary indie games studio headquartered in Spokane, Washington, best known for award-winning games Myst and Riven. Cyan's newest release, Obduction, is a critically-acclaimed sci-fi adventure game available on Mac, PC, Rift, and Vive on Steam, GoG, Humble Store, Oculus Store and the Mac App Store, coming August 29 to PS4™ and PS VR. For more information, visit http://www.cyan.com.

Obduction Press Kit

http://www.obduction.com/press

Obduction Accolades

http://youtu.be/WF8BXbEDKQQ

http://www.obduction.com/news

Obduction Trailer

https://youtu.be/2wCPOTK587o

Join the Obduction Community!

Website: http://www.obduction.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/obduction

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/obduction

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/cyan-official

Wiki: http://obduction.gamepedia.com/Obduction_Wiki

Available for Download

Steam:

http://store.steampowered.com/app/306760

GoG:

http://www.gog.com/game/obduction

Humble:

http://www.humblebundle.com/store

Oculus:

http://www.oculus.com/experiences/rift/1272728086074533

Mac App Store:

http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/obduction/id1183537149

PlayStation®Store (preorder for 8/29 download):

https://store.playstation.com/#!/en-us/home/games .

Media Contact

Martine Paris, Director of PR, Cyan, Inc., martine(at)cyan(dot)com