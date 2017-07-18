"It's been almost two decades since we created a product for console, and we couldn't be happier about our return to Playstation."
Spokane, WA (PRWEB) July 18, 2017
Cyan, Inc., the legendary indie studio that created beloved and best-selling games, Myst and Riven, today announced that their award-winning sci-fi adventure puzzler, Obduction, will be coming to PlayStation® on Tuesday, August 29 for $29.99 in a package that includes both the PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®VR games.
"It's been almost two decades since we created a product for console, and we couldn't be happier about our return to PlayStation. We’ve been working really hard to craft a special Obduction experience for both PS4 and PSVR, and we’re so excited to get Obduction to our PlayStation fans.“ said Rand Miller, CEO of Cyan, Inc.
Pre-orders are available right now on the PlayStation®Store and include exclusive themes and avatars which fans can use to change up the look of their PS4™ background and forum posts. Fans can learn more about the special Obduction offer on the PlayStation® Blog.
About Cyan
Cyan is a legendary indie games studio headquartered in Spokane, Washington, best known for award-winning games Myst and Riven. Cyan's newest release, Obduction, is a critically-acclaimed sci-fi adventure game available on Mac, PC, Rift, and Vive on Steam, GoG, Humble Store, Oculus Store and the Mac App Store, coming August 29 to PS4™ and PS VR. For more information, visit http://www.cyan.com.
Obduction Press Kit
http://www.obduction.com/press
Obduction Accolades
http://youtu.be/WF8BXbEDKQQ
http://www.obduction.com/news
Obduction Trailer
Join the Obduction Community!
Website: http://www.obduction.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/obduction
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/obduction
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/cyan-official
Wiki: http://obduction.gamepedia.com/Obduction_Wiki
Available for Download
Steam:
http://store.steampowered.com/app/306760
GoG:
http://www.gog.com/game/obduction
Humble:
http://www.humblebundle.com/store
Oculus:
http://www.oculus.com/experiences/rift/1272728086074533
Mac App Store:
http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/obduction/id1183537149
PlayStation®Store (preorder for 8/29 download):
https://store.playstation.com/#!/en-us/home/games .
Media Contact
Martine Paris, Director of PR, Cyan, Inc., martine(at)cyan(dot)com