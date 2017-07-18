Steve Legge, GM for NetNumber GDS NetNumber provides a single, cost-effective source for authoritative global data so that operators and enterprises don’t have to source the data from many global locations and normalize it themselves.

NetNumber announced it has more than doubled the number of countries included in its Global Number Portability (NP) solution, offered as part of NetNumber’s Global Data Services (GDS). The Global NP network information enables accurate and efficient routing of voice and messaging services while decreasing the cost. As the second largest telecom registry globally, it handles about four billion transactions monthly. Along with the increase in coverage, NetNumber has grown its GDS customer base by more than twenty percent in the same timeframe.

GDS is a cloud-service that utilizes the NetNumber TITAN platform to deliver multiple data services to telco operators and enterprises around the globe. In addition to providing the basis for essential global inter-carrier routing for roaming, voice and messaging via the Global NP service and the Override Services Registry (OSR) announced last year, NetNumber GDS powers network-based SS7 and Diameter firewalls that deliver advanced security and fraud solutions into the carrier network. GDS also enables enterprise business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) communications platforms that use subscriber and data validation techniques that require authoritative global data. Security vendors, for example, require such data to offer solutions that help banks, financial service providers and retailers incorporate compliance, fraud mitigation and investigation into their business operations.

“The advent of cloud computing, network virtualization, and smartphones along with the emerging world of IoT, mean people, compute and network resources move around at a rate and a volume that was inconceivable when our networks were first designed and deployed,” explained Jennifer Clark, vice president, Network Research for 451 Research. “The databases that track this mutable environment, including the NP and OSR for voice and messaging services, are transparent to the end user but absolutely critical for keeping our communication systems functioning efficiently and cost effectively.”

NetNumber recently appointed Steve Legge as the general manager of the GDS business to develop new services and expand the business globally. Mr. Legge joined NetNumber in November 2013 as vice president of Corporate Development to lead the company’s global partner strategies and reseller programs. He has held senior executive management and technical positions in the broadcast, telecommunications and satellite industries in the US and Australia for more than 20 years.

“There is an increasing need in the telecom and enterprise markets for accurate, authoritative communications network data and services,” explained Steve Legge, general manager of NetNumber GDS. “This need is driven by ongoing cost optimization, new voice and messaging services, and security services with the requirement to better mitigate potential fraud. NetNumber provides a single, cost-effective source for authoritative global data so that operators and enterprises don’t have to source the data from many global locations and normalize it themselves. NetNumber’s GDS solutions reduce their operational costs, roundtrip response times and routing errors. Working with our customers, we have identified a number of new GDS services we will be announcing later this year.”

