Lynxspring, Inc. (http://www.lynxspring.com), a premier developer and provider of open, IoT solutions for intelligent buildings, energy management, and device-to-enterprise integration, and Conserve It Pty Ltd (http://www.conserveit.com.au), a leading supplier, developer and distributor of industrial and building automation products, solutions and services, today announced a new partnership and strategic relationship to distribute and provide Building, Industrial, Energy Management and IoT Solutions to the Australian, New Zealand and Asia Pacific markets.

Conserve It has joined Lynxspring’s Distributor and Innovation Partner program. Through this partnership, Conserve It will expand the market-reach of Lynxspring’s recently announced portfolio of JENEsys® Edge™ IoT Controllers, based on the Niagara Framework®, and Lynxspring’s series of Bridges, Gateways and Data Pumps based on their Onyxx® hardware platform. These solutions deliver new edge connectivity, interoperability, data access and analytics for today's buildings, energy management, industrial and IoT applications.

As part of the partnership agreement, Conserve It will be re-branding Lynxspring’s hardware by releasing the JENEsys Edge 534 IoT Controllers as the CI-534-N4 and porting Niagara 4 onto it, and releasing the Onyxx XM 34IO and Onyxx XM 34IO-B as the CI-XM34IO and CI-XM34IO-B, specifically for the Australian, New Zealand and Asia Pacific markets.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to deliver simplified, flexible, and high-performance solutions that will provide customers faster time-to-application value with reduced operating costs.

“Partnering with Lynxspring expands Conserve It’s strategy to deliver a variety of solutions and service choices to our customers,” said Chirayu Shah, Conserve It’s General Manager. ”We are excited about collaborating with Lynxspring to leverage the full power of their technology and product portfolio to deliver actionable insight and control to optimize building operations, equipment lifetime, energy management and performance.”

“Together Lynxspring and Conserve It are co-innovating in the intelligent building and equipment environment to address edge control and access to data for today’s increasingly IoT-enabled building and smart equipment landscape,” said Marc Petock, Lynxspring’s Chief Communications Officer and Vice President, Marketing. “With this partnership, Lynxspring will further extend the availability of our edge and IoT solutions that enable owners and operators to manage their buildings and equipment efficiently all the while conserving resources and energy.”

About Conserve It

Conserve It and their team of certified and trained engineers and technicians provides complete end-to-end HVAC&R plant management. This includes Monitoring, Reporting and Controls, Energy Management Consulting and distribution of industrial and building automation products and sensors from leading international suppliers worldwide. For more information about Conserve It, visit http://www.conserveit.com.au.

About Lynxspring

Embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures and distributes edge-to-enterprise solutions and IoT technology for today’s intelligent buildings, energy management, and equipment control and specialty machine-to-machine applications in IoT environments. Lynxspring’s technologies simplify connectivity, integration, interoperability and data accuracy and exchange from the edge to the enterprise. For more information about Lynxspring, visit http://www.lynxspring.com.

