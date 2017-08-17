MIS Global Conference – Paradise Island Bahamas – February 2018

Conference guests will also enjoy one of the most beautiful and exotic locations in the Atlantic Ocean, the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island.

Following the tremendous success of the last conference in Barcelona, with its fascinating scientific program, high level lectures and amazing entertainment, this global conference promises to deliver an intense and unforgettable experience in every aspect.

Inspiring speakers with a world of experience

The scientific committee, headed by Professor Lior Shapira, has undertaken the mission of making this year’s conference even better than before. Professor Shapira and his colleagues are “making every effort to address contemporary treatment possibilities, and provide insight into the present and future of dental implants as part of clinical dentistry”, and promises that “The podium will be occupied by high-quality clinicians, researchers, and educators - who will share with you their extraordinary experience and clinical excellence.”

With the official launch of the V3 in the US currently underway, MIS is devoted to bringing the dental world the latest innovations and is committed to making all possible efforts which will help clinicians improve patient care. At the conference, various workshops will provide an opportunity for meaningful learning in an intimate environment, with accomplished experts in specific areas of interest. The 2-day main program will feature world-renowned speakers, presenting their expertise and “know-how” which may potentially be translated into everyday practice, for optimizing doctor skills for the sake of their patients. Some of the key topics on the schedule include: evolution and horizons in implant therapy, biological principles and predictable aesthetics, long-term forecast for implant therapy and going digital: where, when and how.

TEDxMIS

In the spirit of "ideas worth spreading" and our commitment to innovation, we are proud to announce the MIS partnership with TEDx.

TEDxMIS is an independently-organized TED event that will take place on Saturday, February 10th, 2018 and will feature the world's leading thinkers and doers in the field of Implant Dentistry.

The goal is to give conference guests the opportunity to experience a unique series of fast-paced, eye-opening talks that will inspire them and provoke meaningful conversation and connections with their colleagues.

Call for clinical cases

As part of its commitment to promoting young clinicians, MIS is continuing the tradition of holding a clinical case competition during the global conference, with this year’s focus on “Modern Technologies and Techniques in Clinical Practice”. The best 15 clinical cases will be presented as posters at the conference venue, with prizes awarded to the 3 winning cases.

Breathtaking views and spectacular entertainment

As in past events, this conference is expected to provide an extraordinary experience of knowledge sharing and the opportunity to meet with colleagues from the international dental community. This year, however, conference guests will also enjoy one of the most beautiful and exotic locations in the Atlantic Ocean, the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island. When they are not engaged in the workshops and lectures, guests will be able to take in the marine habitat, sports activities, culture and colors of the Bahamas. And lastly, the MIS Global Conference entertainment program is always full of impressive and fun events that leave guests with fond memories and looking forward to the next gathering.