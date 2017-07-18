Women's Excellence Certified Nurse Midwives incorporate successful traditional methods of midwifery such as hands on continuous labor support, massage, showering and medication if needed during pregnancy, labor and birth with the use of optional modern techniques such as maternal/fetal monitoring, ultrasound, lab analysis and emergent equipment or personnel.

Women's Excellence combines personalized and compassionate care with professional education and expertise to each woman, all the while supporting time-intensive visits that involve active participation and the development of a partnership throughout ones pregnancy, labor and birth. This unique approach has resulted in optimal experiences and outcomes in care.

Certified Nurse Midwives have a bachelor's degree in nursing and a master's degree in midwifery. In addition to classroom studies, CNMs are required to complete a comprehensive clinical residency program in the clinic and hospital setting. After successfully passing a national certification exam supervised by the ACNM, CNMs are licensed by the state. We are also required to maintain continued competency by attending educational presentations annually. As CNMs, we are held to rigorous standards of practice set by the American College of Nurse Midwives.

Women's Excellence in Midwifery is a free standing facility within the Women's Excellence complex, conveniently located in Lake Orion, MI at 1406 South Lapeer Road.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, Women's Excellence in Midwifery focuses on providing a personalized approach to women's health and pregnancy with one on one care. The Certified Nurse Midwives support a holistic approach the natural process of birth and minimize unnecessary intervention. The Certified Nurse Midwives are educated specialists in the "art" of normal labor and birth.

Women’s Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery and midwifery services. Women’s Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women’s Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state of the art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women’s Excellence is taking new patients and is conveniently located in three locations throughout southeastern Michigan, Birmingham, Lake Orion, and Clarkston. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.