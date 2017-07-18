TDWI BP Award With the Denodo Platform at the heart of our modern enterprise data architecture, the time-to-market of our BI releases has shortened from weeks to days, or even hours.

Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, today announced that its customer Ultra Mobile, one of the fastest growing mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) based in the U.S., has been recognized as a 2017 Best Practices Award winner in the Emerging Technologies and Methods category by TDWI, the premier source for in-depth education and research on all things data. Ultra Mobile developed a flexible business intelligence (BI) architecture using the Denodo Platform to gain the insight that has driven innovative and optimized products, unparalleled customer service in the pre-paid telecom industry, and distribution of marketing spend to high growth areas of opportunity.

The Emerging Technologies and Methods category is a catch-all for the many new techniques that are gaining acceptance in BI, data warehousing, and data management. The category includes data virtualization, cloud computing, Hadoop, Spark, open source software, Web 2.0, social media, mobile BI, self-service BI and data preparation, stream mining, IoT, cognitive computing, and more. All nominated solutions are evaluated by TDWI analysts and faculty on the basis of business impact, maturity, innovation, and industry relevance, to select award winners.

Ultra Mobile embarked on an effort to modernize its BI platform, with data virtualization at the core, to democratize quality data assets as the catalyst for information-driven decision making.

“We are thrilled to have been recognized by TDWI,” said Mike Burkes, vice president of Business Intelligence at Ultra Mobile. “With the Denodo Platform at the heart of our modern enterprise data architecture, the time-to-market of our BI releases has shortened from weeks to days, or even hours. It is now possible to pass billions of rows of business and consumer data through online dashboards operating at close to the speed of thought.”

Ultra Mobile will be presented with the award at the TDWI Anaheim Conference on August 7. On August 9 at 1:25 p.m., Ultra Mobile will also present their case study at the TDWI Anaheim Conference, on how the company modernized its enterprise data architecture by deploying the Denodo Platform.

