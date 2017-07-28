Stanley Consultants Awarded Government Contracts

Task orders completed under these IDIQs will include air base master planning, similar to work like this that Stanley Consultants recently completed for King Saud Air Base, Saudi Arabia For more than 75 years, Stanley Consultants has served U.S. Federal military and civilian government agencies in support of military realignments, contingency operations, disaster and post-war reconstruction and humanitarian efforts.

Stanley Consultants, a global consulting engineering firm, has recently been awarded several indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts.

The Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) selected Stanley Consultants, as part of a joint venture with The Urban Collaborative and Cardno, to provide master planning, programming, design and environmental services to AFSOC, attached units, and other Department of Defense (DoD) units, in the continental United States (CONUS) and outside the Continental United States (OCONUS). Major installations are located in Florida, New Mexico, Japan, United Kingdom and Germany. Under the contract, work may be awarded on task orders through 2022 with a total program capacity of $40 million.

Stanley Consultants was selected by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to primarily provide comprehensive condition assessments at its 46 facilities in the United States, its possessions, and territories. Services may also include life cycle cost analysis, sustainability evaluations, historical evaluations, and energy audits. USGS facilities typically consist of a variety of building types, both single- and multi-purpose, such as administrative, laboratory, visitor center, shop buildings, and utility and storage buildings. Under the contract, work may be awarded on task orders through 2022 with a total program capacity of $2 million.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Alaska District selected the Stanley-Design Alaska Joint Venture to provide mechanical and electrical architectural and engineering design services and related projects with emphasis in stoker-fed coal fired power plants, primarily at various locations in Alaska. The contract will expire in 2022 and has a total program capacity of $9 million.

As a subconsultant to LRS Federal, Stanley Consultants was awarded an architect/engineer single award task order contract (SATOC) from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District. This five-year, $10 million construction phase services contract includes a broad range of military and civil works construction support activities in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Southwestern Division (SWD).

About Stanley Consultants: Stanley Consultants, a consulting engineering firm, provides program management, planning, engineering, environmental and construction services worldwide. Recognized for its commitment to client service and a passion to make a difference, Stanley Consultants brings global knowledge, experience and capabilities to serve clients in the energy, water, transportation and Federal markets. Since 1913, Stanley Consultants has successfully completed more than 25,000 engagements in all 50 states, U.S. territories, and in 110 countries. For more information on Stanley Consultants, please visit http://www.stanleyconsultants.com.