Jordan Search Consultants (JSC), a national healthcare, executive, and higher education recruitment firm, recently completed a nationwide executive search for Springfield Clinic’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Springfield, IL. Working with JSC within an aggressive timeline, Springfield Clinic named Ray Williams, a skilled healthcare executive with more than 30 years of experience, as the new CEO.

“We were honored to have the opportunity to fill such an important position for the prestigious Clinic,” said Kathy Jordan, President of Jordan Search Consultants. “I am very proud of my team for successfully recruiting Mr. Williams in an extremely condensed timeframe in order to meet the Clinic’s aggressive hiring goals.”

Springfield Clinic was seeking a CEO with strong leadership skills who would recognize the physicians’ commitment to remaining a competitive and independent medical group. Williams, who most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Physician Mergers & Integration at International Council for Quality Care, Inc., comprehensively grasps the organization’s vision for the future.

“The Springfield Clinic team was extremely impressed by not only the quality of candidates Jordan Search Consultants provided, but also their entire search process,” said Katie Rutledge, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Springfield Clinic. “They customized the process for our organization and readily incorporated our feedback to create a positive experience for us and for the candidates. The entire team was professional, responsive, and flexible; they were frequently on-site to advise us and facilitate the process for the best outcome.”

Williams officially joined Springfield Clinic on Monday, January 23, replacing J. Michael Maynard, who was named interim CEO by the Board of Directors in July 2016.

###

About Jordan Search Consultants

Founded in 2003, Jordan Search Consultants provides executive, healthcare, and higher education recruitment services to clients throughout the nation. By understanding the unique culture of each client organization and the professional and personal goals of each candidate, the professionals at Jordan Search Consultants are able to develop effective solutions to staffing needs. With packages that range from candidate sourcing services to complete turnkey position fulfillment solutions, Jordan Search Consultants provides a customized level of recruitment support to hospitals/integrated delivery systems, medical groups, academic institutions, IPAs, ACOs, HMOs, health plans, hospice/palliative medicine organizations, and community health centers. For more, visit http://www.jordansc.com, call 866-750-7231, or email kjordan@jordansc.com.