CoMED Health, a company that holds the right to Bioter Health brand products, announced Bioter’s Uri-Kleer product is now more widely available in the United States.

Uri-Kleer products have earned praise for their ability to prevent or treat some common symptoms associated with urinary tract infections (UTIs). These types of infections affect all organs in the urinary tract, including the ureters, urethra, kidneys and bladder. There are various subcategories of UTIs, which are classified based on the body part most heavily affected by the infection. A urethral infection, for example, is known as urethritis. UTIs are common after colds or flus, and especially common in women.

“More than half of all women will experience a UTI at some point in their life, so it is important for them to have a reliable, high-quality and safe means of preventing or treating them,” said Greg Martin, head of marketing and sales for CoMED Health. “We are pleased to offer Uri-Kleer on a wide variety of sales channels in the American market, both digitally and in brick-and-mortar stores.”

Uri-Kleer and the Uri-Kleer Maintenance Pack are a pair of complementary products that help promote better bladder health while relieving painful UTI symptoms and reducing the chance of repeat infections. They contain patented blends of proanthocyanidins (PACs), which are plant-based chemicals that help prevent bacteria from sticking to the walls of the lower urinary tract. This reduces the bacteria’s ability to multiply and create the inflammation that causes UTIs.

The Uri-Kleer 5-Day Pack can be used at the very first signs of urinary discomfort to prevent a more severe UTI from setting in. Users can take two capsules to begin with, the one capsule per day for each of the next four days. This supplement features a concentrated dosage of hibiscus sabdariffa, which studies have shown to improve urinary tract health.

“Our Uri-Kleer products are a natural and effective means of getting some much-needed relief from UTIs,” said Martin. “We are pleased to make them more available for purchase across the United States.”

For more information about CoMED Health and its products, visit http://www.comedhealth.co.za.