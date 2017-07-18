Resource One Credit Union Supports the Credit Unions Care Ride

Resource One Credit Union Supports the Credit Union Cares Ride by Donating and Delivering Stuffed Animals to Children's Medical Center, Dallas, TX.

Resource One Credit Union is preparing to participate in the Credit Unions Care initiative, C U Cares Ride, on July 29, 2017. Resource One Credit Union asked members and employees to donate new stuffed animals during the months of April and May in order to support the local community and the Credit Unions Care initiative.

After two months of collecting Resource One plans to donate over 750 animals to children visiting the hospital. Along with the stuffed animals Resource one will be providing a princess and superhero for the kids to interact with.

Resource One will be hosting this event by starting the C U Cares Ride at their downtown training facility. This ride will include motorcycles and several credit union vehicles from the area that will start at 1200 Sullivan Dr. Dallas TX 75215 and end at Children's Medical Center 1935 Medical District Dr. Dallas, TX 75235.

“This is truly a heartwarming experience,” stated Jennifer Grinder, Resource One CSM and DE. “When kids visit the hospital, it can be a stressful or scary. We are hoping that these stuffed animals can help bring them comfort during their stay, whether it be long or short. We are very excited to be hosting this event and look forward to working with Credit Union Cares in the future.”

To find out more about Credit Unions Care or their current initiatives visit http://www.creditunions.care.

To participate in the C U Cares Ride visit https://www.cornerstoneleague.coop/cu_ride.html

About Resource One Credit Union

Resource One Credit Union was originally chartered as Sears Dallas Employees Federal Credit Union in 1936. Over time, the increased demand for more locations and additional products and services prompted the expansion of our product lines and field of membership. Today Resource One proudly serves as a not-for-profit financial institution for the communities of Dallas and Harris counties. Resource One has 11 convenient locations to serve our over 55,000 members. Visit Resource One Credit Union’s homepage at http://www.r1cu.org.

