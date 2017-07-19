O’Neil Software, Inc. Announces The Release Of RS-SQL® Version 5.03.

Our established strategy is to continue to support and invest in both our traditional on-premises and cloud based applications, and RS-SQL version 5.03 is a continuation of this strategy.

These newly released enhancements provide features which simplify operations, improve visibility, and increase functionality across an array of record center functions. Record center personnel will have the ability to manage oneiMobile™ devices and restrict usage to authorized devices only; Personal Identification Number (PIN) Validation which provides the option to restrict deliveries only to recipients with a valid PIN; Refile Check which insures that all items picked up on a work order have been properly accounted for and refiled.

Additional new features with this release include: Enhanced support for printing PDF’s with varying page sizes, a utility to recover a forgotten or lost Admin password, the ability to conduct full text searches across the entire account base, upgrade software versions of RS-SQL in many cases without having to re-initialize RSMobile® scanners, and expanded file support for the O’Neil Image Import Utility.

David Holt/Chief Executive Officer of O’Neil Software notes: “Our established strategy is to continue to support and invest in both our traditional on-premises and cloud based applications, and RS-SQL version 5.03 is a continuation of this strategy. The on-going O’Neil commitment to our clients is to provide the latest technology solutions ensuring productivity and profitability in concert with our industry exclusive, in region, worldwide support.”