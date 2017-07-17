ExtensionEngine, a leading provider of Custom Learning Experiences, has been selected by The Life is Good Kids Foundation (LiGKF) to create a unique online learning experience that will revolutionize the typical approach to professional development programs for childcare professionals.

The Life is Good Kids Foundation partners with schools, hospitals social service agencies to provide a continuum of personal and professional development to help childcare professionals create optimal healing environments and build life-changing relationships with the children in their care. Rather than focusing on developing specific professional skill sets unique to different environments, their approach is focusing on cultivating an optimal disposition for more effectively working with children across education, medical and enrichment fields. Their program is based on the belief that outstanding human services require outstanding humans.

“Our new Digital Learning Experience will help childcare professionals discover and grow their innate “Superpowers” – key qualities like Compassion, Fun, Gratitude and Courage, to name a few – that we believe are so essential in this work,” said Ellen Lempereur Greaves, Head of Program Operations, The LiGKF. “We chose to work with ExtensionEngine on this important initiative because of their reputation for creating the most innovative and engaging online learning environments, as well as their experience working with other nonprofits.”

The LiGKF currently provides primarily in-person workshops and retreats along with coaching and limited online resources. ExtensionEngine will work with The LiGKF to develop a custom, blended learning environment that can scale to reach tens of thousands of professionals, and therefore, many more children. ExtensionEngine is providing support in strategy, instructional design, creative, course and platform development and more.

“The Life is Good Kids Foundation wants a comprehensive blended program that lives up to the brand promise of Life is Good; they want something sensational,” said Furqan Nazeeri, Partner, ExtensionEngine. “This project will make a lasting positive difference for children, and that really matters to us. Our team excels at projects like this – where we can make an impact on the world and do good. We could not be more excited.”

About Life if Good Kids Foundation

The Life is Good Kids Foundation is an accredited 501(c)(3) that partners with leading childcare organizations to improve the quality of health, education and enrichment services delivered to children whose lives have been deeply impacted by poverty, violence and illness. For more information, please visit http://www.lifeisgood.com/kidsfoundation.

About ExtensionEngine

ExtensionEngine develops Custom Learning Experiences, delivering online and blended programs for universities, corporations and not-for-profits. Leveraging the latest advances in learning science and technology, the company takes a comprehensive, unbundled, fee-for-service approach to develop programs that engage learners, encourage collaboration, and increase retention. A privately held company based in Cambridge, MA, ExtensionEngine has launched over 70 programs for more than 40 organizations. To learn more, visit http://www.extensionengine.com.