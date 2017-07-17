GRAMMY-Nominee Seth Glier Premieres "For What It's Worth" Video

"I decided to record ‘For What It's Worth’ because I believe we are in a time where the age of information has been turned into the age of entertainment. People in both red states and blue are beginning to say 'there's something happening here'."
GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter Seth Glier has released his own take on Buffalo Springfield’s anti-war anthem “For What It’s Worth.” Originally written by the legendary Stephen Stills, Seth believes it was imperative for this song to come back to life given the current political climate. He states "I decided to record the Buffalo Springfield song ‘For What It's Worth’ because I believe we are in a time of connecting the dots again. In our culture and in ourselves. The age of information has been turned into the age of entertainment and I believe people in both red states and blue are beginning to say ‘there is something happening here'."
The track will be included in Seth’s upcoming studio album, Birds, on August 25th. In early 2016, Seth gave a TEDx Talk in which he discussed how gratitude is not a state of peace or arrival, but a bitter battle for balance and reason. This was inspired after losing his brother Jamie to severe autism and led to the start of the writing of Birds, which was expressed in the previous release, “I’m Still Looking.” In keeping with matters close to his heart, Seth also tackles a few social issues on Birds. “Water on Fire” tears into fracking while “Justice For All” challenges the death penalty. “For What It’s Worth” rounds out the collection. Fans can pre-order the album on iTunes and stream "For What It's Worth" and “I’m Still Looking” on Spotify.
“Singer with an exquisite tenor echoes Bruce Springsteen & Billy Joel.”
-- USA Today
“Glier sings with a quiet strength reminiscent of Damien Rice and Jeff Buckley roped with an altogether refreshing candidness rarely heard these days.”
-- Glide Magazine
“An adept song craftsman and elegantly emotional vocalist…”
-- iTunes Editorial
“This young blood wields an old-soul air….Discover a new generation of great.”
-- Huffington Post
TOUR DATES
July 28 - Great Barrington, MA - Guthrie Center
July 29 - Great Barrington, MA - Guthrie Center
Sept 1-3 - Kerrville, TX - Kerrville Fall Festival
Sept 10 - Spring Lake, MI - Courtyard Concerts
Sept 21 - Easton, MD - Avalon Theater
Sept 22 - Bay Shore, NY - Boulton Center
Sept 24 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
Sept 29 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall Loft
Sept 30 - Concord, NH - Spotlight Cafe - Capitol Center For The Arts
Oct 13 - Rockland, ME - The Strand Theatre
Oct 15 - Rockville, MD - Focus Music
Oct 20 - Waynesboro, VA - Wayne Theatre
Oct 21 - Asheville, NC - Isis Music Hall
Oct 28 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music
Oct 29 - Marshfield, WI - Vox Concert Series
Nov 1 - Carbondale, CO - Steve's Guitars
Nov 3 - Denver, CO - Walnut Room
Nov 4 - Aspen, CO - Wheeler Opera House
Nov 5 - Pueblo, CO - Brues Alehouse Brewing Company
Nov 8 - Tulsa, OK - Woody Guthrie Center
Nov 9 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Blue Door
Nov 11 - Austin, TX - Cactus Café
Nov 12 - Houston, TX - Midtown Arts & Theatre Center
Nov 16 - Boston, MA - Club Passim
Nov 19 - Portland, ME - One Longfellow Square
Nov 25 - Pomfret, CT - Vanilla Bean Café
Nov 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffe Lena
Nov 29 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360
Nov 30 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall
Dec 1 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall
Dec 2 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall
Dec 28 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
PRESS CONTACT: PRESS HERE PUBLICITY
Heidi Anne-Noel / Amal Mokhtar / 212.246.2640
mailto:heidi(at)pressherepublicity.com / mailto:amal(at)pressherepublicity.com
LABEL CONTACT: MPRESS RECORDS
Tiina Teal / 212.481.7243
mailto:tiina(at)mpressrecords.com
MANAGEMENT: INVASION GROUP
Greg DeVito / 212.414.0505
mailto:greg(at)invasiongroup.com