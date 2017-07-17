GRAMMY-Nominee Seth Glier Premieres "For What It's Worth" Video

Seth Glier Premieres "For What It's Worth" With The Boot "I decided to record ‘For What It's Worth’ because I believe we are in a time where the age of information has been turned into the age of entertainment. People in both red states and blue are beginning to say 'there's something happening here'."

GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter Seth Glier has released his own take on Buffalo Springfield’s anti-war anthem “For What It’s Worth.” Originally written by the legendary Stephen Stills, Seth believes it was imperative for this song to come back to life given the current political climate. He states "I decided to record the Buffalo Springfield song ‘For What It's Worth’ because I believe we are in a time of connecting the dots again. In our culture and in ourselves. The age of information has been turned into the age of entertainment and I believe people in both red states and blue are beginning to say ‘there is something happening here'."

The track will be included in Seth’s upcoming studio album, Birds, on August 25th. In early 2016, Seth gave a TEDx Talk in which he discussed how gratitude is not a state of peace or arrival, but a bitter battle for balance and reason. This was inspired after losing his brother Jamie to severe autism and led to the start of the writing of Birds, which was expressed in the previous release, “I’m Still Looking.” In keeping with matters close to his heart, Seth also tackles a few social issues on Birds. “Water on Fire” tears into fracking while “Justice For All” challenges the death penalty. “For What It’s Worth” rounds out the collection. Fans can pre-order the album on iTunes and stream "For What It's Worth" and “I’m Still Looking” on Spotify.

Seth and MPress Records have also collaborated with Pledge Music to officially launch his pre-order campaign for Birds. Fans will be able to access uniquely branded experiences and Pledge-only exclusives with each pre-order of the album. More information here.

Additionally, the artist will be hitting the road for a headlining U.S. tour kicking off at the Kerrville Fall Festival in Kerrville, TX. Seth will be making stops in these major cities: New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Chicago. Full tour routing can be found below and via his website.

“Singer with an exquisite tenor echoes Bruce Springsteen & Billy Joel.”

-- USA Today

“Glier sings with a quiet strength reminiscent of Damien Rice and Jeff Buckley roped with an altogether refreshing candidness rarely heard these days.”

-- Glide Magazine

“An adept song craftsman and elegantly emotional vocalist…”

-- iTunes Editorial

“This young blood wields an old-soul air….Discover a new generation of great.”

-- Huffington Post

TOUR DATES

July 28 - Great Barrington, MA - Guthrie Center

July 29 - Great Barrington, MA - Guthrie Center

Sept 1-3 - Kerrville, TX - Kerrville Fall Festival

Sept 10 - Spring Lake, MI - Courtyard Concerts

Sept 21 - Easton, MD - Avalon Theater

Sept 22 - Bay Shore, NY - Boulton Center

Sept 24 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

Sept 29 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall Loft

Sept 30 - Concord, NH - Spotlight Cafe - Capitol Center For The Arts

Oct 13 - Rockland, ME - The Strand Theatre

Oct 15 - Rockville, MD - Focus Music

Oct 20 - Waynesboro, VA - Wayne Theatre

Oct 21 - Asheville, NC - Isis Music Hall

Oct 28 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music

Oct 29 - Marshfield, WI - Vox Concert Series

Nov 1 - Carbondale, CO - Steve's Guitars

Nov 3 - Denver, CO - Walnut Room

Nov 4 - Aspen, CO - Wheeler Opera House

Nov 5 - Pueblo, CO - Brues Alehouse Brewing Company

Nov 8 - Tulsa, OK - Woody Guthrie Center

Nov 9 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Blue Door

Nov 11 - Austin, TX - Cactus Café

Nov 12 - Houston, TX - Midtown Arts & Theatre Center

Nov 16 - Boston, MA - Club Passim

Nov 19 - Portland, ME - One Longfellow Square

Nov 25 - Pomfret, CT - Vanilla Bean Café

Nov 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffe Lena

Nov 29 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360

Nov 30 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall

Dec 1 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

Dec 2 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

Dec 28 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

