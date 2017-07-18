The IAFC (International Association of Fire Chiefs) will hold FRI, their annual conference and expo, July 26th - 29th at the Charlotte Convention Center. Last year, people from over 27 countries attended the event.

All sizes and types of agencies will be represented by leaders and officers who will take leadership education classes, attend training sessions, and visit the expo hall. This year there are over 400 exhibitors promoting their products and services.

The popular Public Safety software provider Aladtec will be showcasing their system at booth number 412 and hosting live demos daily. Aladtec is an efficient, robust online employee scheduling and workforce management software solution. The majority of their customers are Fire and EMS agencies; they have over 1,900 customers and more than 118,000 people throughout North America use Aladtec.

The Aladtec system was designed for Public Safety and easily handles the complex scheduling requirements common to Fire and EMS departments - particularly the various and challenging shift rotations found at fire departments. Because it is an online program, Aladtec is available 24/7 from any computer, smartphone or other mobile device via the Internet. Over the past decade, the software system has evolved from a basic crew scheduling system to an all-in-one customizable workforce management tool. In addition to the scheduling component, it features a member database, certification/licensing tracking, minimum staffing settings, customizable forms, a document library, member discussion area, custom reports and an optional Time Clock kiosk. From the data you enter in your Aladtec system, numerous types of reports can be generated and it conveniently integrates with most payroll systems.

Aladtec is available through an annual subscription based on the number of people you have using the system. There is no contract to sign and implementation, training, customer support, and system updates are always free.

While at FRI 2017, Aladtec staff will connect with many of their customers. A System Specialist will be at the booth (#412) to answer any software questions customers may have, along with helping interested attendees set up a free custom demo created specifically for their agency.

Supporting Quotes from Aladtec Customers:

“I spoke with a number of companies - but none of them were geared to fire departments. Luckily, I found information about Aladtec being promoted on a U.S. Firehouse tradeshow website. Their system is specifically for public safety agencies and it’s FIPPA compliant – meaning they have servers in Canada – and so subscribing to their system was a win-win for us!”

-Jocelyne Monette, Executive Assistant, Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue, Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada

“Adjusting employees from one station to another, approving additional shifts/time-off without having to go through multiple steps for notifications and record keeping has been a true time saver and stress reducer. I can honestly state I will be saving hundreds of hours per year in scheduling time/duties due to Aladtec. This has freed me up to spend more time acting in my Command Staff mode. Aladtec should be used by any organization that has to deal with scheduling multiple employees. So much more responsibility and accountability is now transferred to the employee.”

-Bruce Belsky, Battalion Chief, Farmington Hills Fire Department, Farmington Hills, Michigan

“I estimate we're saving about 100 hours a month by using Aladtec. Gaining all these hours allows us to dedicate more time to a variety of important civic duties, resulting in a positive impact on the communities we serve. The mobile functionality makes it accessible to everyone all the time, which is perfect for our volunteer and part-time staff.”

-Landon Churchill, Engineer/EMT, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Rifle, CO

“The Shift Commander can send out specific group or individual texts when station assignments change. When this occurs, it is recorded and ensures that they got the message. From an administrative overview, we can see what’s being made and it’s all documented - regarding detailed texts, emails, time off requests, etc. The fact that we can record these notifications and review any discrepancies asserted by our personnel is important. Plus, the attendance accrual tracking is a great feature as well.”

-Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Smith, Falmouth Fire Rescue Department, Falmouth, MA

About Aladtec: They proudly provide online employee scheduling and workforce management software to over 1,900 organizations, primarily within the Public Safety Sector. These customers count on Aladtec every day to help them save time and improve efficiency. For information about their affordable industry specific options, or to try a free demo, please visit http://www.aladtec.com.

