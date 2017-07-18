20 Most Promising Contact Center Technology Solution Providers 2017 TelStrat has a clear commitment to customer service and a proven record of creating successful, innovative solutions for contact centers of all size.

TelStrat, a global leader in compliance call recording and contact center workforce optimization solutions has been recognized as one of the 20 Most Promising Contact Center Technology Solution Providers - 2017 by CIOReview.

“We are pleased to include TelStrat in our annual ranking list of 20 Most Promising Contact Center Technology Solution Providers 2017,” said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. “TelStrat has a clear commitment to customer service and a proven record of creating successful, innovative solutions for contact centers of all size.”

TelStrat is one of an elite group of companies featured in the Contact Center special edition of CIOReview magazine, released earlier this month. TelStrat’s Engage WFO™ is a holistic WFO solution that solves real-word business needs for contact centers of every size. It delivers tools for compliance and disaster recovery recording, service quality assurance, agent performance improvement and workforce management, as well as analytics and reporting. Engage WFO improves customer experience and satisfaction while containing costs and increasing productivity to drive business success.

“We are delighted to receive this prestigious ranking,” stated Bob Carroll, TelStrat CEO and founder. “We believe that our commitment to flexibility, responsiveness, and customer satisfaction above all else differentiates us from other, less nimble competitors, and it is a pleasure to be recognized for these values.”

TelStrat offers flexible deployment options, available as a premise solution, hosted in TelStrat’s data center or a service provider’s, or in a variety of hybrid configurations. Engage WFO SaaS™, TelStrat’s cloud offering, delivers the same robust functionality as the on premise solution in a scalable, multi-tenant capable deployment. This solution is ideal for customers interested in reaping the benefits of cloud applications in a highly reliable and efficient service.

About TelStrat International Ltd

TelStrat develops comprehensive call recording and workforce optimization (WFO) solutions. Engage WFO features award-winning technology for capturing customer interaction, knowledge-mining call content, maximizing agent performance, and streamlining workforce management. Over two decades of experience, more than 3,300 customers and hundreds of thousands of users worldwide attest to TelStrat’s unwavering dedication to customer service and support. TelStrat offers Engage WFO exclusively through global reseller partners. http://www.telstrat.com

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the “20 Most Promising Contact Center Technology Solution Providers 2017” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: http://www.cioreview.com