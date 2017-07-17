Aligned Energy, a data center infrastructure technology company that offers colocation and build-to-scale solutions to cloud, enterprise and managed service providers, announced today that a leading global cloud-based gaming company has signed a colocation agreement in their Uptime Institute Tier III-certified, Plano, TX adaptive data center.

“Our client was looking for a rapid deployment schedule, flexibility to increase capacity on demand as their business grows and a partner who can handle high densities during peak IT loads,” said Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Energy. “Through our suite of services and experienced team of operational professionals, we’re excited to help our client deliver the low latency experience online gamers expect.”

Aligned Energy’s adaptive data centers, powered by intelligent infrastructure solutions, support standard and high power densities while guaranteeing a 1.15 power usage effectiveness (PUE). Their solution allows you to increase capacity without operational disruption, and is rapidly deployable and configurable. Additionally, Aligned Energy is able to achieve environmental efficiency with their patented cooling solution using less space, electricity and water, reducing total cost of ownership.

In April 2017, the company opened its second adaptive ultra-efficient data center in Phoenix, Arizona with multiple pre-leased tenants.

About Aligned Energy

Aligned Energy is an infrastructure technology company that offers colocation and build-to-scale solutions to cloud, enterprise and managed service providers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows us to deliver data centers like a utility - accessible and consumable as needed. By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our technology innovations offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving reliability and their bottom-line, while helping secure the health of the planet.