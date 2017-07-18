VIMRO Launches Specialized IT Service, VIMRO Moves

"VIMRO Moves provides clients with a single source of support to setup, move or tear down IT infrastructure.” - Vadim Hiekin, CEO at VIMRO

VIMRO, the leading nationwide provider of IT field engineering, infrastructure and logistics services, is pleased to announce the formal launch of its new IT service, VIMRO Moves.

VIMRO Moves enables organizations of all sizes to confidently and quickly handle relocations, open new offices, and refresh or remove existing IT infrastructure. VIMRO’s team of IT experts will work with businesses to understand their needs; develop a plan based on their IT infrastructure; physically execute and deploy the plan on-site; and continue providing ongoing IT support throughout the entire process.

“The VIMRO Moves program was borne out of countless conversations with clients about complications – and headaches – associated with corporate office and datacenter IT moves,” said Alex Chizhik, COO at VIMRO. “Because of our specialized IT services situated in multiple locations across the country, we’re able to provide our clients with everything they need … in as little as a few hours – so the launch of VIMRO Moves is something we are thrilled to now offer our clients.”

“Our ability to provide this service nationwide sets us apart from our competition,” explained Vadim Hiekin, CEO at VIMRO. “The industry has moved towards a consolidation of providers who can offer services for all layers of the physical IT infrastructure from setup to communications to ongoing maintenance. And while most service providers use local sub-contractors, our teams are managed and staffed by our employees. VIMRO Moves provides clients with a single source of support to setup, move or tear down IT infrastructure.”

Planning an office move, a new location or a major IT overhaul in North America? Contact VIMRO.

About VIMRO

VIMRO is an integrated nationwide IT consultancy dedicated to providing solutions to even the most vexing networking, infrastructure, and connectivity challenges. The decade-plus old company specializes in meeting the field engineering and logistics, infrastructure, networking, and recruiting needs of companies with widely distributed teams and multiple worksites.

With administrative headquarters in White Marsh (Baltimore), Maryland and engineering headquarters in Reston, Virginia, VIMRO’s facilities and personnel are located across the U.S., making technicians within hours travel of every major municipality in the continental United States.

For more information, visit the company at http://www.vimro.com or follow VIMRO on LinkedIn or Twitter.