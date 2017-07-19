Consolidated Concepts Adds Culinary Specialists to Supply Chain Team

“Culinary professionals like to talk to culinary professionals and Consolidated Concepts now has two people for them to do that with.”

Consolidated Concepts has added two culinary professionals to its supply chain team as part of the company’s continued focus on customized solutions for restaurant operator partners.

Charlie Lewis and Tyler Norman now serve as Culinary Supply Chain Specialists, and bring extensive restaurant and hospitality experience to the Consolidated Concepts company.

“Culinary continues to become more significant to the success of brands from quick service to fine dining, which is why we made the decision to add two culinary experts to our roster of cost reduction specialists,” said Bruce Reinstein, president, Consolidated Concepts. “In order to stand out and be different from the many consultants and GPO’s in the industry, it is essential to be broad in the areas of expertise that may or may not be needed by an operator to reduce their costs without sacrificing quality.”

Lewis has spent 35 years in the hospitality industry and earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He also studied cooking and baking at the Minuteman Technical School in Lexington, and continued to study Hotel & Restaurant Management at Paul Smith’s College in New York. Lewis has held positions of the director of catering, Inter-Continental Hotels in Hawaii & Marriott Hotels, and as buyer and category manager for BJ’s Wholesale Clubs & Whole Foods Markets.

Tyler Norman is an experienced supply chain expert skilled in the areas of customer support, business planning, operations management, sales, and data analysis. He has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Arizona and a Culinary Arts Degree from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Scottsdale. During his career, he was a sous chef for Fox Restaurant Group and most recently held the position of regional project manager, sales and operations, for custom packaging company Landsberg Orora.

“The Consolidated Concepts approach is truly different in that we talk to the operator about where they believe they have deficiencies,” Reinstein said. “Culinary professionals like to talk to culinary professionals and Consolidated Concepts now has two people for them to do that with.”

Consolidated Concepts is the industry leader in cost reduction solutions for multi-unit restaurants. The Consolidated Concepts approach focuses on helping our clients maximize profits by providing a clear road map to savings, including a consultation, observations, opportunities and solutions. Consolidated Concepts is manufacturer and distributor neutral. Their team of industry experts sits on the same side of the table as their clients.