COCM is honored to partner with Glen Oaks Community College. We are excited about the potential of the College’s first housing community and how it can serve to enhance the lives and success of their students, said Alton Irwin, Chief Marketing Officer.

COCM is once again expanding its portfolio of on-campus managed housing with the addition of new campus partner, Glen Oaks Community College in Centreville, Michigan. The COCM portfolio expands to 35 campuses and more than 29,000 beds with this partnership.

COCM’s partnership with Glen Oaks Community College (GOCC) is a shared governance arrangement, for a new residential community of 108 beds. It will be a three-story building, consisting of two- and four-suite units that share a kitchen, living areas and two bathrooms. The new housing, being built by Frederick Construction, is scheduled to open in August 2017. The new residence life community is to be named the David H. and Patricia A. Devier Student Suites, in honor of President David Devier, who has been instrumental in the planning of the community and bringing it to fruition.

“COCM is honored to partner with Glen Oaks Community College. We are excited about the potential of the College’s first housing community and how it can serve to enhance the lives and success of their students,” said Alton Irwin, COCM Chief Marketing Officer.

COCM is a group of student housing professionals focused on helping their partners leverage campus housing to enhance student recruitment and retention, as well as student satisfaction and success. They provide one-of-a-kind management solutions for one-of-a-kind campuses. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, COCM provides management services for over 29,522 beds at 35 campuses. For more information about COCM, please visit cocm.com and studenthousingmatters.com.