NovuHealth has released a new case study revealing their unique approach to raising health care retention rates and boosting brand affinity for Medicare and Medicaid plans.

NovuHealth is the industry’s leading consumer engagement and behavior change platform, specializing in customized solutions for government-sponsored plans ready to adopt a consumer-centric approach. The case study, downloadable from NovuHealth’s website here, details how NovuHealth works alongside Medicare and Medicaid plans to design intelligent member engagement programs—tailored to a plan’s specific needs and challenges—to produce engaged, loyal members.

“Consumer loyalty in health care is deeply connected to engagement. An engaged member is much more likely to stay with their current plan,” said Jordan Mauer, NovuHealth EVP of Marketing and Engagement. “They’re also more likely to refer new members to your plan and use lower-cost health services.”

By providing opportunities for consistent, positive interaction through an omni-channel, retail-quality member experience, NovuHealth’s engagement programs deliver what consumers want and expect from their health plans. This approach—informed by consumer loyalty best practices—is essential for both Medicare and Medicaid plans looking to drive down churn rates, increase retention and develop a trusted, engaged relationship with their members.

