Quadrant EPP Global Management Transition Slated for August 1

Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products (EPP), leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastic materials, announces management changes in preparation for the retirement of Glen Steady, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quadrant EPP USA, Inc. Effective August 1, 2017, Bernie Willms will take over as President of Quadrant EPP Americas. Michael Koch will also join the Quadrant team in August, in the role of Global COO.

Steady has spent more than 42 years in the Chemicals & Plastics Industry, with the last 20 years in the role of Global Leadership. “I have the great fortune of having in place a solid team of highly experienced, long tenured industry specialists fully prepared to lead the company to far greater places as I now stand aside,” said Steady.

Incoming Quadrant President Willms has been with the company for 27 years, serving in a variety of management positions within the finance, operations, and commercial arenas. Willms will serve in this new role in addition to his current responsibilities as Commercial Director for the Americas region.

Koch, who was an integral part of the Quadrant global leadership team for several years before joining DSM to lead their Engineering Plastics Business Units in Europe and Asia, is an experienced and proven industry leader. Steady will transition all operational responsibilities globally to Koch, the new Quadrant Global COO.

Through offices around the world and a continually growing team of over 2,000 team members, Quadrant will continue to push boundaries and develop high-performance engineering plastics solutions under this new leadership structure.

About Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products:

For over 70 years, Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products (EPP) has been proving there is simply no substitute for quality, innovation and distinction. Quadrant EPP is the global leader of high-performance engineering plastics that are used for machined parts in food processing and packaging, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, electronics, chemical processing, life sciences, power generation and diverse industrial equipment. Its superior products range from UHMW polyethylene, nylon and acetal to ultra-high performance polymers that resist temperatures to over 800°F (425°C).

With a rich history as a company who pioneered machinable plastics, Quadrant is backed by a global team of application development and technical service engineers who specialize in evaluating designs and machining parts. Products and services are available through a worldwide network of branch offices, technical support centers and authorized dealers. Learn more about Quadrant at http://www.quadrantplastics.com. Use the Industry or Product Finders to access specific information, specs and applications. Connect with Quadrant, "quadrantepp" on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Registered trademarks of the Quadrant group of companies: Acetron®, CleanStat®, Duraspin®, Duratron®, Erta®, Ertalyte®, Ertalene®, Ertalon®, Extreme Materials®, Fluorosint®, Ketron®, MC®, Monocast®, Nylatron®, Nylasteel®, Polypenco®, Proteus®, Sanalite®, Semitron®, Techtron®, TIVAR® and Vibratuf®.

