Sellers Dorsey announced today that Gary Jessee will be joining the firm as a Managing Director. Mr. Jessee is the recent former Deputy Executive Commissioner for Medical and Social Services in Texas where he led a team of 13 thousand employees charged with the operation of client services, including eligibility services, Medicaid/CHIP services and functions, and community programs.

“We are pleased to welcome Gary into our firm, where many of his new colleagues already know him and hold him in very high regard,” said Martin Sellers, Founder and CEO of Sellers Dorsey. “His knowledge of the issues, compassion for beneficiaries and their families, as well as his gift for connecting with individuals personally and professionally, make him a wonderful addition to our team.”

Gary has worked in public service in Texas for more than 20 years. Prior to assuming the position of Deputy Executive Commissioner, he was the state’s Medicaid Director and Chief Deputy Director for Program Operations where he led a team overseeing acute, dental and long-term services and supports delivered across the state through managed care. His career also includes working for the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services as the Assistant Commissioner for the Access and Intake Division. He was responsible for overseeing the functions of the area agencies on aging, local intellectual and developmental disability authorities, community services and program operations, Community Living Assistance and Support Services, contracts, guardianship services, and other specialized programs. Gary is also the immediate past President of the Board of Directors of National Association of States United for Aging and Disabilities (NASUAD).

Gary will lead the firm’s efforts in Texas and lend his vast experience to the firm’s growing managed care business across the nation, particularly in the area of managed long term services and supports. Gary joins a Sellers Dorsey team that includes many former Medicaid officials from states around the country who work with Sellers Dorsey as the firm assists its private and public sector clients reach their strategic goals.

“I have greatly enjoyed my career in Texas and am delighted I can now work with the firm’s clients alongside the other members of the team at Sellers Dorsey,” said Jessee. “The firm’s mission, positive culture, innovative mindset and focus on important issues resonates with me, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues.”

About Sellers Dorsey

Sellers Dorsey consists of an industry-leading team of consultants and thought leaders from the worlds of policy, government, business, and industry, allowing the firm to provide a fully integrated suite of services to clients. Sellers Dorsey has a deep understanding of Medicaid, having consulted in over 30 states on a range of financing, policy and operational projects, and Medicare financing and policy. Its reputation is one of creativity and accomplishment. More at http://www.sellersdorsey.com.