Apcela Names Travis Shank Vice President of Operations

Apcela, the high-performance application delivery company, today announced the appointment of Travis Shank as Vice President of Operations. Shank will oversee day-to-day operations, while managing the company’s efforts to modernize and enhance client infrastructure with Apcela’s global application delivery platform.

"Travis comes to us with exceptional qualifications in operations having a proven track record of developing and implementing strategies that significantly improve operations," said Mark Casey, CEO of Apcela. "He will play an essential role at Apcela in delivering our award-winning solutions against our clients’ increasing demand for better speed, performance, and security as they transition to the cloud.”

Travis brings to Apcela deep experience in operations for companies ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. Prior to Apcela, Travis was at Monitor Deloitte, the strategy consulting arm of Deloitte Consulting LLP. At Monitor Deloitte, he held senior roles working with executives in developing and implementing strategies to improve operational performance and initiate business and operating model transformations.

“This is an exciting time at Apcela. I am eager to build on its incredible foundation of simplicity, speed and performance, while accelerating delivery of our application performance management solutions to Apcela’s rapidly growing base of clients who are operating hybrid IT environments,” said Shank. “I look forward to advancing our clients’ digital transformations, while simplifying their IT operations and improving their bottom line results.”

About Apcela

Apcela enables enterprises to easily manage application performance in hybrid IT environments. Its global, award-winning platform – originally built for the world’s most sophisticated high-frequency trading firms – securely accelerates applications and data between legacy enterprise datacenters and the cloud. Managing distributed application performance and security is simplified with the company’s software-defined networking and fully integrated, distributed security service. Apcela serves more than 100 of the Forbes Global 2000 including banks, exchanges, financial services and biopharma companies across 185 markets in 41 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit: http://www.apcela.com or @apcela on Twitter #GoFaster

