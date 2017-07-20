Through PredictSpring’s mobile platform, we are able to deliver the products consumers want, when and where they want it, while also creating an enhanced in-store experience.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the leading retailer of men’s XL apparel, today announced the launch of its first mobile app, created in alliance with mobile commerce leader, PredictSpring. Designed to assist both on-the-go and in-store shoppers, the app boasts visual appeal and ease of use.

“At DXL Men’s Apparel, we are a lifestyle destination – the one-stop shop for clothing and accessories catering to the many styles and occasions of our ‘guy’,” said Sahal Laher, Chief Digital Officer and CIO of Destination XL Group, Inc. “DXL stores have everything available under one roof to make guys look and feel great. Now, through PredictSpring’s mobile platform, we are able to deliver the products consumers want, when and where they want it, while also creating an enhanced in-store experience.”

Additional highlights and features of DXL’s new mobile app include:



DXL Men’s Apparel Account and Loyalty Program – Customers can log in to access their account and have instant access to XL Rewards certificates and point balances, for use online or in-store. This solves the frustration of customers not having their certificates with them when shopping in-store.

Instant Product Search – Allows app users to apply product search filters and scan item barcodes for additional product information while shopping in-store to check sizing, colors and availability.

Store Locator – Through an in-app Google Maps interface, consumers can search for stores nearby and across the country.

Incentivized Offers – App users will unlock 100 rewards points with their initial app download and account log in.

“DXL Men’s Apparel is uniquely positioned to offer its consumers a one-stop, modern mobile shopping experience,” said Nitin Mangtani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PredictSpring. “We are thrilled to team up with DXL to offer a fast and robust app that enables shoppers to browse, search and purchase clothing from anywhere.”

Destination XL Group, Inc. currently operates 218 DXL Men’s Apparel stores across the United States, as well as two locations in Ontario, Canada. The app is currently available for download in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the largest omni-channel specialty retailer of men's apparel in sizes XL and up, with store locations throughout the United States, London, England and now Ontario, Canada. The DXL Men's Apparel stores in Ontario are operated by DXL Canada, Inc., a subsidiary of Destination XL Group, Inc. Other subsidiaries operate under the retailer's five divisions: DXL Men's Apparel®, Casual Male XL, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL and LivingXL. The Company also operates an e-commerce site at http://www.destinationxl.com. With more than 2,000 private label and name brand styles to choose from, customers are provided with a unique blend of wardrobe solutions not available at traditional retailers. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: http://investor.destinationxl.com. Follow us on facebook.com/OfficialDXL, Twitter @DestinationXL and Instagram @destinationxl.

About PredictSpring

PredictSpring is the fastest mobile commerce platform designed exclusively for brands and retailers. Its innovative technology powers native mobile and in-store apps with Instant Search, Dynamic CMS, and One-Touch Checkout. PredictSpring Clienteling and Endless Aisle solutions digitize the in-store experience by providing store associates the ability to connect with their customers in a highly personalized way.

Founded by the visionary behind Google Shopping and other early mobile commerce pioneers, PredictSpring provides a seamless omni-channel experience to help consumers shop anywhere, anytime with a single touch of a button.

PredictSpring powers mobile commerce for the world’s leading retailers and brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Vineyard Vines, New York & Company, Skechers, Charlotte Russe, and Claire’s. To learn more, visit predictspring.com.