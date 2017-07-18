James Neath, President, Clutch I’m thrilled to announce that Morae Global has achieved another strategic milestone with the appointment of James Neath, the former BP Global Head of Litigation, as the President of Clutch.

Morae Global Corporation, a full-service legal consulting and solutions provider, today announced the appointment of James Neath to the position of President, Clutch. In May of this year, Clutch Group joined forces with Morae Legal to create Morae Global, a legal and compliance powerhouse. The combined entity offers a comprehensive range of products and services for the legal and compliance industry.

“I’m thrilled to announce that Morae Global has achieved another strategic milestone with the appointment of James Neath, the former BP Global Head of Litigation, as the President of Clutch,” states Shahzad Bashir, Morae Global’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Jim’s extensive litigation experience in the energy sector is a natural complement to Clutch’s work in the financial services, energy and life sciences sectors and other highly regulated businesses. Morae Global’s clients will find Jim’s innovative thinking, deep expertise and client focus tremendous assets.”

In this new role, Neath will lead Clutch’s global team to deliver innovative fact development, eDiscovery, information management, and managed review solutions as well as information governance and discovery consulting services to legal and compliance professionals around the world.

“The legal services industry is changing–rapidly. Every year, technology becomes more essential for effective lawyering,” says Neath. “Clutch provides unique solutions that disrupt the status quo and help law departments and law firms serve their clients faster, more efficiently and effectively. When I was on the corporate side, I chose the Clutch team because they deliver superior innovation and insight across the discovery life cycle. As a member of the Morae Global group, Clutch now brings comprehensive legal consulting solutions that virtually no one else can offer. I’m thrilled to come on board as a member of this trusted team.”

Neath will be based out of Morae Global’s world headquarters in Houston, Texas. He brings to Clutch 30+ years of experience as a practicing litigator, including 25 years as a senior legal executive in the energy sector. Before joining Morae Global, Neath served as Associate General Counsel for the energy giant BP plc, leading its global litigation practice. Following a judicial clerkship, he began his legal career in Chicago for the Mayer Brown law firm.

Neath’s appointment follows the recent appointment of Varun Mehta, a founding member of Clutch Group, to the Morae Global leadership team, assuming responsibilities for Morae’s marketing, client engagement and new market development. Jeffrey Seymour also recently was appointed as Morae’s Chief Technology Officer and will oversee Morae’s ongoing investment in delivering inventive technology solutions. Brian Flack has been promoted from Clutch Group’s General Counsel to the Head of Clutch’s Global Delivery, responsible for seamless implementation of Morae Global’s information and discovery management solutions and ongoing client satisfaction.

About Morae Global Corporation

Morae Global Corporation provides end-to-end legal and compliance solutions to General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officers around the world. Morae’s team of experts is comprised of some of the most seasoned and knowledgeable professionals in the legal industry. The firm’s mission is to help law departments and law firms operate in the most effective and efficient manner by providing end-to-end solutions to fulfill all needs – focusing on people and technology, supported by process, guided by strategy and measured by data using analytics. Core service lines include Clutch Information Management, eDiscovery and Managed Review, Law Department Management Consulting and eLEXir On-Demand Legal Services. Morae Global has offices throughout the United States, including in Houston, Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., and internationally in London, Bangalore, Zurich and Hong Kong.

For more information about Morae Global’s legal solutions, visit http://www.moraeglobal.com.