Brilliant Reflective Giving Away 500,000 Packs of DIY Stick-on Strips

More than 5,300 pedestrians are killed and an estimated 70,000 injured in traffic crashes in the United States each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

To raise awareness that visibility is key in keeping safe on the roads, Brilliant® Reflective is giving away 500,000 packs (worth $5 each) of its DIY stick-on strips. The reflective strips, available in stick-on and iron-on versions, attach to clothes and gear to make it faster and easier for oncoming drivers to see you when you’re outside in the dark.

“Brilliant Reflective is all about visibility, from keeping people safe outside while doing what they love to giving them more time in the day to exercise,” said Chuck Gruber, president and chief operating officer of Safe Reflections, the parent company of Brilliant Reflective. “Our strips, when attached to bikes, backpacks, leashes, shoes, helmets and anything else that’s worn, ridden or carried, will help people be safer on the roads.”

To create the stick-on strips, Brilliant Reflective starts with 3M™ Scotchlite™ Reflective Material and colorizes it using a patented process and then applies an adhesive backing.

The reflective safety strips can be used to customize one’s favorite gear and clothing for maximum visibility and protection.

Organizations, clubs, schools or event sponsors that have an upcoming event that has to do with kids, runners, bikers or walkers can request free packs at https://www.brilliantreflective.com/pages/giveaway.

Quantities of the free packs are limited and only available while supplies last.

About Brilliant Reflective

Brilliant Reflective’s mission is to reduce automobile-based injuries to children, runners, walkers and cyclists by raising awareness of the benefits of wearing reflective material and offering Brilliant® Reflective Material to apply to equipment and garments worn outside. The company is wholly owned by Safe Reflections, Inc. and is online at BrilliantReflective.com.