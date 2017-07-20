Attorney Julie Butcher Announces 2017 Scholarship Winner

Lexington personal injury attorney Julie Butcher has announced the winner of her scholarship for 2017. Brionna Roberts will receive $1,000 from the law office, which she will use when attending the University of Kentucky this fall.

“After reading her essay and meeting with her in person, it was clear that Brionna is incredibly bright, passionate and generous,” said Butcher. “She believes in giving back to her community, and I think she will go on to do even more great things.”

The essay that Roberts submitted for the scholarship demonstrated years of volunteer work that included working on behalf of the Michael K. Brown Memorial Scholarship, a scholarship dedicated to the memory of her uncle. She has also done volunteer work through the varsity cheer team at Bourbon County High School, as President of the YMCA Black Achiever’s Youth Advisory Board and through her church with the Kid’s Praise program.

Butcher offered the scholarship to Kentucky high school seniors who planned to attend certain schools in the state. The winner was selected based solely on the essay submitted. The criteria were creativity, originality and ability to convey a complex message.

Applicants were asked to write a 500- to 1000-word essay that answered the question, “When did you become passionate about volunteering in your community and what have you done throughout your academic career to further the cause(s) for which you have given your time?”

Butcher said that Roberts demonstrated the qualities of generosity and selflessness that will likely be a hallmark of today’s youth.

“I’m heartened to see young people like Brionna be so involved with their communities,” Butcher said. “She embodies that altruistic spirit that I believe will define her generation.”

