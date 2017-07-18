On Monday, July 24, 2017, staff from the San Clemente Dental Care will visit the Leport School in Irvine, California to teach students the proper way to brush their teeth and the importance of brushing, as well as general dental care. Doctors Mona and Karl Soliman will be on hand with their team to bring their important message to students and staff. “This is a great opportunity for us,” Soliman said. “Nothing is more important than regular brushing and focusing on dental care, especially for our children.”

The team will give their lesson in the Toddler Classroom and focus on brushing techniques and the importance of brushing. Students will see demonstrations on brushing and learn everything they need to know about keeping their teeth clean and healthy.

This type of activity fits in with the practice’s focus on education and prevention. According to Dr. Soliman, “prevention is incredibly important in our field and prevention starts with education. The sooner we teach children the importance of dental care, the better. Going into the classroom and making brushing fun is one of the most important things we can do as dentists.”

The San Clemente Dental team practices through the philosophy of dental health care rather than dental care. This philosophy emphasizes thorough examinations and all preventative methods. All doctors at the practice believe that effective dentistry doesn’t just lead to a great smile, but to healthy teeth and gums.

San Clemente Dental Care provides clients will a full range of dental procedures including cleaning and prevention, orthodontics, dental implants, oral surgery, cosmetic dentistry, emergency dentistry, and much more. The practice is known for its high standards, safety, and their focus on educating clients in the best dental practices.

For more information visit the practice’s website at http://www.myscdental.com or call 949.248.2525 to speak with a representative.