Today, 46 Labs LLC, a recognized leader in voice infrastructure as a service (VIAAS) for telecom carriers and large enterprises, has upgraded its telecom infrastructure with the Juniper QFX5100 series of aggregation switches to push its capabilities as a software defined datacenter.

These upgrades are in preparation for the launch of the Peeredge Private Cloud (PPC), the world’s first software-defined bare metal cloud architecture, designed to exclusively to replace carrier and enterprise voice and analytics infrastructure.

Unlike public clouds, the PPC dedicates bare metal servers, which are engineered from the cable up, to support high packet-per-second (PPS) workloads commonly required by today’s critical voice infrastructure. When this is coupled to 40G cross-connects and Juniper T-Series Service Provider routers, it creates a stable and worry-free environment for carriers to transition their voice workloads into the cloud.

“Our goal is to make the virtualization and transition of voice and analytic workloads into the cloud as precise and painless as possible,” stated Trevor Francis, 46 Labs CEO. “We want to take any technical concerns off the table up front, so CTOs can focus on leveraging the simplicity and value our cloud offers.”

About 46 Labs LLC

46 Labs is a leading provider of telecommunications infrastructure and services to carriers and the Fortune 1000. The 46 Labs difference is its attention to simplicity, scalability and customer service. It is that approach that allows the company to power over 1 billion phone calls per day across its network and have deployments for some of the largest companies in the world. For more information on 46 Labs’ communications service platforms, please visit https://46labs.com and/or email sales(at)46labs(dot)com.

For Media inquiries contact pr(at)46labs(dot)com