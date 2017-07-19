Sponsors make Connect happen: their leadership, ideas and support are critical to the success of the event.

Inman® announced 12 additional real estate companies that will be sponsoring Inman Connect San Francisco, Aug. 7-11, 2017.

Inman Connect is a week-long event that will drive more than 4,000 real estate professionals to suit up for change in the industry. Featuring critical, inspiring keynotes from Platon — world-renowned, award-winning photographer and founder of The People’s Portfolio — and Scott Stratten — president of Un-Markieting — top-producing agents and brokers, leaders of franchises, MLSs and associations, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives will come to the event to network, make deals and explore the newest technology in real estate.

“Sponsors make Connect happen: their leadership, ideas and support are critical to the success of the event,” said Brad Inman, Publisher.

For more information on Inman Connect sponsorship or exhibitor opportunities, please contact sales(at)inman9dot)com.

Sponsors will include:

Dolly Lenz Real Estate LLC - Platinum Sponsor

dollylenz.com

Dolly Lenz Real Estate (DLRE) LLC is a luxury real estate consulting, sales and marketing firm led by its eponymous founder. After 25 years as a senior real estate executive with Sotheby’s International Realty and Douglas Elliman, Dolly Lenz founded DLRE with a handpicked team of 20 veteran professionals whose combined production exceeds $10.5 billion over their careers. DLRE clients value expertise and discretion in handling their affairs.

Streak - Silver Sponsor

streak.com

Streak is the only CRM integrated entirely within Gmail/G Suite inbox. Real estate professionals from companies like Keller Williams, Coldwell Banker, and Engel & Volkers use Streak to manage their buyers, sellers, properties, and more. It’s as easy to use and setup as a Google Sheet, but has the power and flexibility of a fully featured CRM.

Agentology - Bronze Sponsor

agentology.com

Agentology puts real estate lead engagement and qualification on autopilot. Their 100% U.S. based team engages and qualifies leads via phone, SMS, and email within 5 minutes, 24/7 to make sure no leads ever fall through the cracks again. Also features an easy referral system that pays a 25% referral fee per closing.

Boost by HomeSpotter - Bronze Sponsor

homespotter.com.boost

Boost by HomeSpotter works on behalf of real estate agents, teams, and brokers to automatically build marketing campaigns for listings and open houses. Boost brings together beautiful Facebook and Instagram ads, optimized ad targeting, branded lead pages, and useful reporting on engagement. Boost does the heavy lifting, saving time and delivering on goals. HomeSpotter provides innovative tools to make buying and selling homes delightful.

Equator - Bronze Sponsor

equator.com

Equator provides real estate industry-leading default servicing solutions to the largest servicers and asset managers in the country, including four of the top five in the U.S, and the nation’s largest G.S.E. Equator also provides data, intelligence and marketing solutions for real estate agents. Over 30% of the REO/short sales in the U.S. are supported on the Equator platform and published on Equator.com.

Finance of America Commercial - Bronze Sponsor

foacommercial.com

As part of the Finance of America family of companies, Finance of America Commercial provides rental term loans and fix-and-flip lines of credit to residential real estate investors across the country, helping borrowers overcome traditional financing hurdles and build long-term wealth through real estate investment.

Ingage by Scrollmotion - Bronze Sponsor

scrollmotion.com/realestate

Ingage by Scrollmotion is a powerful app for building interactive real estate listings on iPad, on the web, and on mobile phones. Agents can easily build their own listings or have Scrollmotion’s design team build them, resulting in dynamic single-property websites and touchable iPad experiences that engage buyers and inspire offers.

Inside Real Estate - Bronze Sponsor

insiderealestate.com

Inside Real Estate provides the real estate industry’s leading marketing, CRM and automation system, Kunversion Platform. This cloud-based software platform, together with integrated marketing services, helps brokers intelligently engage prospective home buyers and sellers, dramatically simplifying the buying/selling process and using analytics to identify specific actions for improving performance and marketing ROI.

LeadHax - Bronze Sponsor

leadhax.com

LeadHax, headquarterd in Silicon Valley, combines the expertise of seasoned real estate professionals with the prowess of digital agency Adtaxi to deliver powerful, effective digital advertising campaigns. Agents create listing or brand promotion ads and LeadHax predictively targets an audience interested in buying or selling real estate, on Facebook and 92% of available websites.

RealKey - Bronze Sponsor

realkey.com

RealKey is a transaction management platform for mortgage and real estate professionals. Leveraging modern technology, intuitive design, and extensive industry experience, RealKey has developed the simplest, most integrated, and accurate transaction management platform in the world. Their patented technology ensures that loan and real estate transactions are accurate, complete, and error-free the first time. This eliminates back-and-forth with underwriting, processing, transaction coordination, or compliance. RealKey, allows agents to close more transactions in less time.

SweepBright - Bronze Sponsor

sweepbright.com

Whichever real estate professionals run their agencies, SweepBright is the technological backbone that can dramatically increase efficiency so they can focus on what they do best: closing deals. SweepBright’s features save valuable time and costs by reducing manual data input and making the entire sales process manageable on the go.

TORCHx - Bronze Sponsor

torchx.com

TORCHx offers real estate agents, teams and brokerages a best-in-class online real estate marketing platform and lead generation services, consisting of a beautiful, SEO, high-converting front-end website along with a state-of-the-art backend CRM and marketing tools. Recently named as one of the Real Trends Sites of the Year in multiple categories.

Inman Connect San Francisco will take place at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Aug. 7-11, 2017. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact jennifer(at)inman(dot)com.