SAIFE SAIFE’s solution makes the cloud even more secure for applications and storage by hiding cloud deployed services, rendering them invisible to would-be attackers.

SAIFE, a leader in Software Defined Perimeter solutions that assure secure communications over the internet, today announced it has been named as a Top 20 Most Promising Cloud Solution Provider for 2017 by CIOReview.

“Security is a fundamental reason for both enterprises and SMBs to migrate to the cloud,” said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. “SAIFE’s solution makes the cloud even more secure for applications and storage by hiding cloud deployed services, rendering them invisible to would-be attackers. We are pleased to select SAIFE as one of the 20 Most Promising Cloud Solution Providers for 2017.”

SAIFE was selected to receive the award by a panel of industry analysts, corporate executives, technology experts and the CIOReview editorial board. The award recognizes SAIFE as a company at the forefront of providing security solutions to help organizations mitigate threat and vulnerabilities in cloud computing.

“Cloud is an enabler that is increasing business velocity, collaboration, and partnership, both within and across organizations,” said Julian Waits, CEO, SAIFE. “But as the world becomes more complex and interconnected, it not only becomes smarter and more productive, it also becomes more vulnerable. Our job is making it SAIFE.”

SAIFE’s patented technology extends the concept of a Software Defined Perimeter to enable secure, trusted access via the internet to network services deployed in the cloud and on premise. By isolating those services, SAIFE eliminates the vulnerabilities and the attack surface of conventional approaches that expose network connections. Those approaches pose too much risk.

To download the feature profile visit: http://cloud.cioreview.com/vendor/2017/saife

To read the online feature story visit: http://magazine.cioreview.com/magazines/June2017/Cloud/#page=46 story

About SAIFE

SAIFE eliminates the inherent vulnerabilities of conventional network designs and security tools that cost organizations hundreds of millions of dollars in breach-related losses every year. SAIFE is redefining perimeter security, enabling secure, trusted access to services and data sets over untrusted networks, while making those same services and data sets invisible to unauthorized users and would-be attackers. We’ve extended the concept of a Software Defined Perimeter to create the first solution that enables dynamic, agile, network overlay perimeters that are device, user, and application-centric, and which can span on premise, cloud, mobile devices, and applications. SAIFE protects customers by substantially lowering their attack surface and enables information sharing across untrusted networks to reduce third party risk. SAIFE’s technology is protected by thirteen United States patents. Visit SAIFE at http://www.SAIFE.io, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the “20 Most Promising Cloud Solution Providers 2017” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: http://www.cioreview.com