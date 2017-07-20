We look forward to challenging the status quo in mobile workforce management with MobileMindz broadening the influence of our flexible mobile workspace.

SyncDog, Inc., the leading ISV for mobile application containerization, today announced it has agreed to a reseller partnership with Netherlands-based enterprise mobility consultancy MobileMindz. The agreement authorizes MobileMindz to provide SentinelSecure™, SyncDog’s functional mobile application workspace, to organizations seeking simpler, more-flexible mobile workforce solutions. The move comes as enterprises seek to part ways with large-footprint EMM and MDM solutions that trade mobile functionality for excessive complexity and constrictive security policies.

“Since day one, MobileMindz has been helping organizations worldwide maximize the benefits of a more mobile workforce,” said Jonas Gyllensvaan, SyncDog founder and CEO. “It’s an honor to partner with seasoned mobility experts of this caliber, and we look forward to challenging the status quo in mobile workforce management with MobileMindz broadening the influence of our flexible mobile workspace.”

MobileMindz works with both private and public sector clients to build comprehensive Enterprise Mobility Management Programs in alignment with their unique corporate cultures, IT infrastructures, and organizational goals. Their expertise in enterprise mobile software migrations positions them well to include SentinelSecure™ in the MobileMindz Ecosystem, offering customers a broader range of solutions to select from for their unique requirements.

“When Apple starts telling clients to scale down their EMM functions due to sheer size and complexity, you know organizations aren’t getting mobile workforce solutions that meet their requirements,” said Kim Dennis, MobileMindz managing director. “The woes of inflexible and overly complex EMM and MDM solutions are a recurring theme for our clients, and we’re excited to now offer SentinelSecure™ as a powerful option for organizations seeking to simplify deployment and functionality when provisioning mobile workforce tools.”

SyncDog SentinelSecure™

The SentinelSecure™ containerized workspace provides a secure application platform that encrypts and transports data between the enterprise and secure, “sandboxed” applications running on employees’ mobile devices. The workspace delivers a highly functional and easy app experience for users, and protects client enterprise networks with a secure, partitioned FIPS 140-2 certified* container on both iOS and Android devices. SentinelSecure™ secures data both on the device and in transit using AES 256-bit encryption. A full suite of mobile-enabled productivity applications is available in the defense-grade container, including SharePoint, Enterprise Chat, Geo-location Services, DropBox, a Personal Information Management (PIM) suite, Office Suite, Office 365, File Sync, and Secure Mobile App Management & Development functions.

A full list of applications and additional solution details can be found in the SentinelSecure™ datasheet here.

“Restoring the functionality that enterprise mobility originally promised is our number one priority,” added Gyllensvaan. “As IT security standards like HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR and others continue to raise the penalties for breaches, we are striving to deliver a highly functional mobile app experience with defense-grade security.”

About MobileMindz

MobileMindz is driven by a single purpose: Empowering companies to thrive through corporate mobile transformation. MobileMindz works with a large variety of clients in both the private and public sector, forging comprehensive enterprise mobility management programs that are 100% aligned, not just with their unique corporate cultures and internal IT architectures, but are results-driven and focused on the bottom line. All our clients gain exclusive access to the expansive MobileMindz Ecosystem: A broad network of companies, founders and thought leaders with which they can exchange knowledge, engage with fellow leaders facing similar challenges, and dialogue with strategic market vendors through MobileMindz organized summits. More than consultants, we are passionate advocates and builders of the enterprise mobility of tomorrow, working with our clients and partners in shaping the leading edge of corporate mobile. For more information, visit http://www.mobilemindz.com.

About SyncDog, Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building Containerized and Collaborative (C2) mobile IT frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and Government networks from mobile-endpoint threat. SyncDog’s flagship solution, SentinelSecure™ delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise collaboration apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687), C2 Workspace. The C2 Workspace is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other remote device policy.

The SentinelSecure™ C2 Workspace delivers a host of applications addressing a wide footprint of enterprise workflows including:



Secure Communications

Secure File Management

Secure Internet/Intranet Access

Secure Location-Based Services

For more information on SyncDog and our products please visit http://www.syncdog.com/solutions/.

