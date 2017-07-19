USHEALTH Group, Inc. has been announced as a 2017 Gold Winner for it’s Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative in the prestigious CEO World Awards®. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, CEO case studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Winners were honored in San Francisco on June 26, 2017 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner.

USHEALTH’s “Month of HOPE” was selected as a Gold Winner for Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative among companies with 100-499 employees. The program engaged more than 1,000 employees and agents, whose efforts ultimately impacted more than 170,000 lives through a variety of charitable activities in over 80 communities, nationwide.

“Of all the honors our company has received, this is the most important,” said Mr. McQuagge. “This award recognizes the collective efforts of our employees and agents to make a real and positive difference in the lives of others all across America. I cannot imagine anything that could be more important for a company to do.”

About the CEO World Awards

CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs and Companies of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America. The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Fastest Growing Private Companies Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Network Products Guide’s IT World Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. Learn more about The CEO World Awards at http://www.ceoworldawards.com

About USHEALTH Group, Inc.

USHEALTH Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company based in Ft. Worth, Texas focused on providing innovative health coverage for self-employed individuals and small business owners. The goal of USHEALTH is to combine the talents of its employees and agents to market competitive and profitable insurance products, while providing superior customer service in every aspect of the company’s operations.